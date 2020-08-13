 Testing photo editing apps: ″Colorburn″ | Shift | DW | 13.08.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Shift

Testing photo editing apps: "Colorburn"

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful results, you need effective image editing tools. DW Digital tests the most popular apps. This week: "Colorburn".

DW Shift: Fotobearbeitungs-Apps im Test I Colorburn (DW/Colorburn)

The iOS app "Colorburn" boasts 1,000 filters and they are actually available in that number.

The selection could be quite easy to make, as several filters of a subject area are always displayed on the image at the same time. You can switch between them by wiping. The problem here is: the agony of choice. Which of the 1,000 filters really fits? By the way, they are numbered consecutively - making it easier to find them again.

Most of the filters look sort of artificial and are rather not suitable for subtle enhancements of the images. Nevertheless, it's fun to try out the pictures in completely new colour combinations.

At first glance, it seems as if the filter intensity can only be controlled with either 50 percent or 100 percent. But if you tap on the little sun again, a slider is activated with which the filter can be individually adjusted and even raised to 150 percent.

 

The app takes photos directly or edits images from the photo library. However, it seems impossible to select one of the many filters in advance. It's more fun to try out the filters on saved images afterwards.

 

A nice feature is the "Grid" function, which applies different filters to the photo at the same time and breaks them down into shapes. The results sometimes even look artistically valuable.

 

"Colorburn" also offers other tools, including the ability to crop, rotate or frame the photos. These are available in 28 shapes. But the question is whether photos should really be framed in the shape of Mickey Mouse or a teddy bear. Light effects or textures that would give the pictures more depth are unfortunately not available.

 

Conclusion: "Colorburn" is recommendable for everyone who likes to experiment with color and filters. Those who want to make subtle changes and achieve elegant results should probably use other apps.

 

Top 3 Pros:

- clear user interface

- no advertising

- app delivers what it promises

 

Top 2 Cons:

- cost-effective

- filter too bombastic

 

Manufacturer: Xiaodong Wang

Price: The app costs 0.99 € in the App Store. Additional packages are available as in-app purchases for an average of €1.09.

Advertisement

Film

Gaza-Stadt Marwan Tarazi (DW/T. Krämer)

New documentary explores Gaza in black-and-white photos

Armenian photographer Kegham Djeghalian captured life in Gaza, between Israel and Egypt, from the 1940s to the 1970s. A DW documentary retraces his work.  

Books

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive to greet members of the public in Kingfisher Bay on Fraser Island in Queensland, Australia October 22, 2018 (Reuters/P. Noble)

Royal secrets: Why people love tell-all books

"Finding Freedom" is the most recent biography about Prince Harry and his wife Meghan. Does it offer any exciting revelations?  

Music

USA Bryan Adams 2019 (picture-alliance/San Diego Union-Tribune/K.C. Alfred)

Germany's first big arena concert during the coronavirus pandemic sparks controversy

In September, 13,000 people can attend a concert featuring Bryan Adams in Düsseldorf's arena. But is it a good idea?  

Arts

Head of the Güstrow Memorial frowning woman with eyes closed (picture-alliance / dpa/dpaweb)

Ernst Barlach: with an eye for the downtrodden

Nazi-defamed artist, creator of the iconic "Hovering Angel," Barlach is being celebrated in an exhibition at Dresden's Albertinum museum.  

Culture

Michelle Obama (Getty Images/J. Bachman)

Michelle Obama kicks off new podcast series with Barack

The podcast, the first in a partnership signed between the Obamas' production company Higher Ground and streaming service Spotify, comes at a time of ongoing civil unrest. Barack Obama is the first guest on July 29.  