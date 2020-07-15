Testing photo editing apps: “Clip2Comic”

If you've ever wondered what you might look like as a cartoon character, you can find out with Clip2Comic by DigitalMasterpiecesGmbH. The app is available for free for your iPhone and iPad. With Clip2Comic you don't even need much of an imagination because the app does all the work for you. Free photo editing apps are normally notorious for their many ads, so the fact that they are absent from this one is a nice note to start with. Each picture or video does contain a watermark, but these can be removed through in-app purchase or by sharing your creations from the app on your social media accounts.

There are five different options you can use to edit your images. Some of them turn your picture into a kind of pencil sketch, others are especially good for landscapes or portraits.

You can edit both your photos and videos. The picture editing has a few extra tools including a cropping tool and a brightness tool. However, a lot of the basic tools need to be purchased extra. You can buy Clip2Comic Premium for a monthly (€1.49) or yearly (€9.99) fee or a one-time payment (€44.99) – you can test the premium features for two weeks before you decide.

With Clip2Comic you can transform your videos and pictures into cartoon parodies of the real world. It's a simple process and you can get some quite fun results. If you've always wondered what you might look like as a cartoon character, now's your chance to find out. However, it seems unnecessary to purchase the pricey premium version since the tools it unlocks are not really what the app is about.

Pros:

- five different cartoon styles to choose from

- clearly laid out user interface

Cons:

- a lot of editing tools need to be purchased

- pricey premium version

Price: Free for iOS with in-app purchases // €1.49 per month, €9.99 per year or €44.99 once for a premium membership

Manufacturer: DigitalMasterpiecesGmbH