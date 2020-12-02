Testing photo editing apps: "Carbon for iOS"

Actually, "Carbon" is called an black and white filter app. However, only five of these filters are available in the free version. If you tap on the sixth, you'll be taken straight to a page where you can buy filters. Now you have to click back to get back to the edit mode. Yes, the iOS application refers to in-app purchase options on the App Store. But we think that the paid features should be more clearly distinguished from the free ones.



Also with textures, the basic version of the app is not very generous. Unfortunately, the existing eight - which are really only average - can only be used to fill the image and cannot be partially placed on the image. That means: all or nothing. At least the intensity can be adjusted with a slider.

More exciting are the editing features that we tried out for our app test. Besides standard functions like contrast and saturation, there are also interesting options like "Tilt Shift", "Hue" or "Kuwahara". With the latter effect the images can be pixelated.



Nevertheless, as a classic photo editing app, "Carbon" does not pass with this. It lacks special features that could be a unique selling point.



Conclusion: The download of "Carbon" is only worthwhile if filter packages are purchased. The splendid black-and-white filters, for which the app praises itself, were withheld from us.

Top 2 Pros:

- interesting editing options

- clearly organized

Top 2 Cons:

- too few features in the basic version

- chargeable functions are not clearly visible



Manufacturer: Livintis W.L.L.

Price: "Carbon" is free of charge in the App Store. Who pays 21,99€ once, gets access to all features. Single filter or texture packages cost 4,49€.