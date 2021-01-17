Testing photo editing apps: "Camera Editor Beauty"

The app “Camera Editor Beauty” is available for iPhones and iPads for free in the App Store as well as for PC and Mac as an online download.

“Camera Editor Beauty” is probably one of the most compact apps we have ever tested. On one hand, there is a lot to like about it: The user interface is kept simple, and operation also works quick. You have the option to take photos directly via app or to edit your already saved photos in it. The editing options are limited: there are thirteen filters, seven effects, three adjustment tools (brightness, saturation & contrasts) and the possibility to change the sharpness and focus of your images with three templates. An argument per download could be exactly this simplicity. You can have fun with this app for a short time. The filters and effects are pretty to look at and cover a wide spectrum (vintage, black&white, etc). All can be inserted and deleted with a few clicks. Also, there are no annoying ads, no watermark, and no in-app purchases.

Apart from that, “Camera Editor Beauty” doesn't have much to offer. The competition is huge and honestly has much more in store. If the tools mentioned above are enough for you, you can create beautiful pictures with the photo app. If you want spectacular results, you can certainly do without the download.



Top Pros:

- Easy to use

- No in-app purchases



Top Cons:

- Very small selection of filters and effects

- No spectacular results



Price: Free for iOS and PC



Producer: Phornsak Tibyakad