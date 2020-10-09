Testing photo editing apps: "BlackCam Lite for iOS"

"BlackCam Lite" is a photo editing application for iPhone and iPad. The app uses filters to imitate black and white photography. Light and shadow are especially effective in black and white and can save a dull color photo from being deleted.

The app works best when the filters are applied to existing photos from the gallery.

The intensity can be controlled with sliders. In this way, users can decide for themselves how much color they want to give away.

In the free version, the "BlackCam Lite" offers 25 filters. Some play with contrasts, others with sharpness or the original colors. We especially like the "Gotham" filter, which conjures up effective images with brown and blue tones.

For editing the photos, there are a few additional tools available. Exposure and contrast can be adjusted. Furthermore, vignettes can be added.

Annoying: At regular intervals, advertising videos appear in high volume without warning. Unfortunately they only let themselves be sat out.

Conclusion: Colorlessly beautiful! With the help of the black-and-white filters of "BlackCam Lite", (smartphone) off-the-shelf photos get a new, sometimes even artistic aesthetic. However, the possibilities of the free version are limited. For a relaxed work without the penetrating advertising, perhaps the purchase of the pro-variant is recommended, which costs 2.29 €.

Top 2 Pros:

- small app, big effect

- uncomplicated export

Top 2 Cons:

- annoying advertising

- photos cannot be taken with filters, the photo function seems useless

Manufacturer: pierre gougelet

Price: "BlackCam Lite" is free of charge in the App Store, the Pro-Version "BlackCam - Black&White Camera" costs 2,29 €.