 Testing photo editing apps: ″BlackCam Lite for iOS″ | Shift | DW | 09.10.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Shift

Testing photo editing apps: "BlackCam Lite for iOS"

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful results, you need effective image editing tools. DW Digital tests the most popular apps. This week: "BlackCam Lite for iOS".

DW Shift Fotobearbeitungs-Apps im Test | BlackCam Lite (DW)

"BlackCam Lite" is a photo editing application for iPhone and iPad. The app uses filters to imitate black and white photography. Light and shadow are especially effective in black and white and can save a dull color photo from being deleted.

The app works best when the filters are applied to existing photos from the gallery. 

The intensity can be controlled with sliders. In this way, users can decide for themselves how much color they want to give away.

In the free version, the "BlackCam Lite" offers 25 filters. Some play with contrasts, others with sharpness or the original colors. We especially like the "Gotham" filter, which conjures up effective images with brown and blue tones.

For editing the photos, there are a few additional tools available. Exposure and contrast can be adjusted. Furthermore, vignettes can be added.

Annoying: At regular intervals, advertising videos appear in high volume without warning. Unfortunately they only let themselves be sat out.

Conclusion: Colorlessly beautiful! With the help of the black-and-white filters of "BlackCam Lite", (smartphone) off-the-shelf photos get a new, sometimes even artistic aesthetic. However, the possibilities of the free version are limited. For a relaxed work without the penetrating advertising, perhaps the purchase of the pro-variant is recommended, which costs 2.29 €.

 

Top 2 Pros: 

- small app, big effect

- uncomplicated export

 

Top 2 Cons: 

- annoying advertising

- photos cannot be taken with filters, the photo function seems useless

 

Manufacturer: pierre gougelet

Price: "BlackCam Lite" is free of charge in the App Store, the Pro-Version "BlackCam - Black&White Camera" costs 2,29 €.

 

Advertisement

Film

Willem Dafoe | US-Schauspieler (Britta Pedersen/dpa/picture-alliance)

Actor Willem Dafoe honored in Frankfurt

One of the most versatile and sought-after actors of his generation: Willem Dafoe has won the B3 BEN Award in the category "Most Influential Artist."  

Books

Schweden Stockholm | Literaturnobelpreis 2020 | Bücher von Louise Glück (Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency/AP Photo/picture-alliance)

Poetry by Nobel laureate Louise Glück 'simple only on the surface'

The winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature this year has won the top awards in the US. Why are Glück's works virtually unknown in Germany? DW asked her translator, Ulrike Draesner.  

Music

BG 80. Geburtstags von John Lennon l Schwimmingpool, Liverpool (UPI/dpa/picture-alliance)

Imagine: Lennon would have turned 80

John Lennon would have celebrated his 80th birthday on October 9 had he not been assassinated 40 years ago. What were his plans at the time?  

Arts

Kunsthaus Dahlem Arno Breker Romanichel (VG Bild-Kunst/Gunter Lepkowski)

Nazi art on show: Is Germany ready to look again?

Recently unearthed works by Hitler's favorite sculptor, Arno Breker, are now on show in Berlin. Is there a new readiness to address Nazi-era art in Germany?  

Digital Culture

DW Shift | Fotobearbeitungs-Apps im Test, Darkroom (DW)

Testing photo editing apps: "Darkroom for iOS”

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful results, you need effective image editing tools. DW Digital tests the most popular apps. This week: “Darkroom".  