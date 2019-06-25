 Testing photo editing apps: ″BeFunky″. | Shift | DW | 03.07.2019

Testing photo editing apps: "BeFunky".

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful photos, you need effective tools for image editing. DW Digital is testing the most popular apps. This week: "BeFunky".

App Glitch Photo Cam (DW)

Glitch Photo Editor adds hip "glitch" effects to snapshots. There are a lot of similar applications on the market - but only few deliver convincing results. In our opinion the results of "Glitch Photo Editor" is one of the rare examples  that don't disappoint.

The app has a rather minimalistic user interface: one menu for default settings, one for glitch effects, and additionally a small selection of filters, stickers and frames. Effects and filters are controlled by a slider.

But that's about it. There's neither an "undo" function nor can you enlarge photos while editing them. 

The app's strength lies in its effects and filters - they produce very  good looking results. Perspective distortions, TV glitches or the look of old web pages - the application does everything convincingly. The fact that the results can be exported in high resolution makes for a rather convincing package.
For the full version you have pay 9.99 per year - whether this is justified, we cannot say with certainty. That depends on whether the developers regularly deliver convincing updates.

 

Top 3 Pros:

- Very easy to use
- High resolution export 
- Convincing results

 

Top 3 cons:- No "undo" funktion

- No "undo" funktion
- No zoom function during editing
- Full version only on a subscription basis


Price: Free for Android / Full version as a yearly subscription: 9.99 €
Manufacturer: cameras.ideas

 

 

 

