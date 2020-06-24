 Testing photo editing apps: “Bazaart” | Shift | DW | 24.06.2020

Shift

Testing photo editing apps: “Bazaart”

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful results, you need effective image editing tools. DW Digital tests the most popular apps. This week: “Bazaart”.

DW Sendung Shift Fotobearbeitungs-Apps im Test Bazaart (DW)

“Bazaart” comes for free for Android and Apple users. You can either edit your own photos, choose from a list of preselected stock photos or photos that you can search via the app – with “Bazaart” even offering key words for you as inspiration.

“Bazaart” offers all of the basic tools every photo-editing app should have, including shadow, warmth, saturation, contrast and sharpening. And: you can personally modify these effects at your pleasure. The app also allows you to add text and manage the transparency of your picture elements.

However, the most interesting aspect is probably another function: the “magic” tool. You can easily remove the background of your photos and replace it with something else, leaving the foreground intact. And, what’s even more interesting, you can take individual elements from photos and make a new photo from those parts. Critics have rated “Bazaart” as being of equal quality to the industry-leading Photoshop with regard to this tool. However, to activate the “magic” tool, you have to pay for premium membership. You can test the premium membership for seven days for free.

Since the app has a social element, you can explore the photos of other people. You can also use existing edits from other users as templates for your own and add your photos into them.

When you are done editing, you can save your image to your camera roll, email it, or send to Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp or Pinterest. Furthermore, “Bazaart” saves your work in its projects list.

 

Top 2 pros:

- impressive “magic” tool

- includes all standard tools for photo editing

 

Top 2 cons:

- pricey premium membership

- watermark when saving pictures with premium membership

 

Price: Free for iOS and Android with in-app purchases // €6.49 per month, €38.99 per year or €89.99 once for premium membership

Manufacturer: Bazaart Ltd.

