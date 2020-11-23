 Testing photo editing apps: ″Aviary+ for iOS″ | Shift | DW | 23.11.2020

Shift

Testing photo editing apps: "Aviary+ for iOS"

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful results, you need effective image editing tools. DW Digital tests the most popular apps. This week: "Aviary+ for iOS".

DW Shift | Fotobearbeitungs-Apps im Test, Aviary+

The app Aviary+ for iOS is available free of charge from the Apple Store. For little over four euros a month you can use the VIP version of Aviary+.

Aviary+ combines photo editing tools with effects. Unfortunately, in the free version of the app you can only use two filters and two effect templates. Most of the features are only available in the paid VIP version. The selection is quite limited. You can decorate your photos with a variety stickers or text panels, which are also available in the free version. You can also access the standard editing tools that are available in every photo app, such as brightness, saturation, contrast, sharpness, shadows, etc.

Aviary+ for iOS claims that masterpieces can be created with just a few clicks – unfortunately the app does not deliver on what it promises: The limited selection and the expensive VIP version are clear arguments against downloading it. The basic version does not offer a preview of the premium filters either, but interested users could at least try the trial version. The trial version will automatically renew after three days if you don't cancel it in time.

 

Top Pros:

- Nice design

- Easy to use

 

Top Cons:

- Only two (!) filters available in the basic version

- Overall small selection of free templates

 

Price: Free for iOS devices

Premium version: 4.20€ per month, 3 days free trial

 

Manufacturer: MAXIM GUDZIK

