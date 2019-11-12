Tesla's stock hits record high following report of Chinese loan

Tesla's stock price has continued a strong finish to a turbulent 2019 on the back of a Reuters report suggesting the company secured major financing from China for its first overseas plant in Shanghai.
Tesla shares hit the $420 (€380) mark on Monday, more than a year after CEO Elon Musk had been fined for tweeting he would consider taking the electric carmaker private at that share price.
Tesla's all-time high represents a 125% rebound from its lowest point of $185.16 at the end of May.
Musk returned to the social media platform to celebrate the symbolic mark on Monday.
In 2018, US authorities fined Musk and the company $20 million for misleading investors after he tweeted that he had secured funding to take Tesla private. Regulators claimed that the ensuing market chaos hurt investors because the funding claim was untrue.
Tesla takes new billion dollar loan
On Monday, it was reported that Tesla received new funding in China. Reuters news agency reported that Tesla and a group of Chinese banks settled on a new $1.4 billion five-year loan for Tesla's Shanghai car plant.
The Shanghai factory is Tesla's first manufacturing site outside the United States.
According to Reuters' sources, Tesla will partially use the loan to roll over $0.5 billion in existing debt. It added that the remaining funds will be used to cover factory expenses and Tesla's operations in China.
The Chinese banks backing Tesla are the China Construction Bank, the Agricultural Bank of China, the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Shanghai Pudong Development Bank. The banks and Tesla have not commented on the loan.
The loan's interest rate will reportedly be set at 90% of China's one-year benchmark interest rate, the best rate available for clients.
Tesla is hoping the plant will increase sales in China and avoid higher import tariffs imposed on cars manufactured in the United States. Tesla's Shanghai project, which has the backing of the local government, would be the country's first wholly foreign-owned car factory.
Read more: German family gets into gear for Tesla Gigafactory
Tesla's Germany project
Last month, German media reported Tesla's plans to invest €4 billion on a new factory in the town of Grünheide, near Berlin. The "Gigafactory" would be Tesla's first European car and battery plant.
According to German news agency DPA, around 3,000 people could be employed at the factory, with a further 5,000 staff employed after an expansion.
Construction on the "Gigafactory" is expected to begin in the first months of 2020.
Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.
The eastern German state of Brandenburg is aiming to become a pivotal player in pushing e-mobility. Not only will it be home to Tesla's first European Gigafactory, BASF looks set to build a large cathode factory there. (10.12.2019)
A Los Angeles jury has cleared the tech entrepreneur of any liabilities. The plaintiff's lawyer described Musk as a "billionaire bully" who had upended the life of a man of modest means in the highly publicized row. (07.12.2019)
Viral footage shows what appears to be a parked Model S bursting into flames. The incident is the latest in a series of hurdles Tesla has had to overcome in the Chinese market. (22.04.2019)
New details have emerged about Tesla's plans for a brand-new "Gigafactory" outside of Berlin. The massive project is set to bring thousands of jobs to the area, with construction slated to begin in early 2020. (17.11.2019)
Tesla boss Elon Musk will now have to have some of his tweets approved by a company expert. The US Securities and Exchange Commission took him to court over a tweet it said violated an agreement on misleading claims. (27.04.2019)
Tesla had its worst day of trading since 2016 after Elon Musk took a puff of marijuana on a podcast and his chief accountant quit. The incident came as Musk faces intense scrutiny for a series of incidents. (07.09.2018)