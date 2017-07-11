Tesla: US regulators open investigation into Autopilot over emergency vehicle crashes

Authorities in the United States have opened a formal probe into Tesla's driver assistance system Autopilot after several instances of collision with parked emergency vehicles were reported.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has identified 11 cases since January 2018 where the car, on Autopilot or Traffic Aware Cruise Control, crashed into emergency vehicles. In most cases, the accidents took place after dark at scenes where first responders used flashing lights, flares, illuminated arrow boards, or cones warning of hazards.

With 17 people injured and one killed, the agency on Monday announced the probe that covers around 765,000 Tesla vehicles fitted with the technology. This includes almost all units sold in the US — spanning Models Y, X, S and 3 — since the 2014 model year.

Step towards accountability

The NHTSA's step towards opening the probe was welcomed by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), which said the Autopilot was on in at least three fatal Tesla crashes in the US since 2016.

"Today's action by NHTSA is a positive step forward for safety," NTSB chair Jennifer L. Homendy said in a statement. "As we navigate the emerging world of advanced driving assistance systems, it's important that NHTSA has insight into what these vehicles can, and cannot, do."

In the past, the NTSB has been critical of NHTSA's failure to ensure the safety of Autopilot and Tesla's lack of system safeguards to prevent such accidents.

After an earlier investigation, the NTSB had recommended that NHTSA push Tesla to develop a more effective system to ensure drivers were paying attention. However, NHTSA did not take action on the recommendations.

Implications for Tesla

As the NTSB has no enforcement powers, it can only make recommendations to other agencies. However, the latest NHTSA investigation indicates that President Joe Biden’s administration is taking a harder stance on safety with regard to partially automated vehicles.

Under previous administrations, the agency was resistant to taking tougher regulatory calls on new technology as it could hamper the adoption of potentially life-saving systems.

The NHTSA can demand a recall or take other enforcement action after the investigation concludes. However, the investigation must be upgraded to an engineering analysis before reaching the recall stage.

