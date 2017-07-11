Tesla to set up electric car manufacturing unit in India

Elon Musk's Tesla will set up an electric-car manufacturing unit in Karnataka, the southern Indian state's government said in a brief statement.

According to the India Today news organization, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday officially confirmed the decision. The announcement was part of the list of benefits promised to Karnataka in the Union Budget.

"American firm Tesla will open a electric-car manufacturing unit in Karnataka," the statement by Yediyurappa said.

Last month, the electric carmaker incorporated Tesla Motors India and Energy Private Limited with its registered office in the city of Bengaluru.

Musk, the world's richest man, has tweeted several times about his desire to enter the Indian market. In December 2020, he confirmed that his company Tesla will launch in the country this year.

India has been keen to reduce its oil dependence and cut down on pollution, but its efforts to promote electric vehicles have been hampered by a lack of investment in manufacturing and infrastructure such as charging stations.

Indian authorities plan to offer $4.6 billion (€3.80 billion) in incentives to companies setting up advanced battery manufacturing facilities.

Elon Musk surpasses Jeff Bezos to become world's richest person World's richest person Elon Musk's Tesla produces cars, but on the stock exchange, it gets treated like a tech high flier. Musk's firm has profited from the market hype around tech stocks during the pandemic and from investors betting on a greener future. The South African-born entrepreneur has overtaken Amazon's Jeff Bezos as the world's richest person with a total worth of $195 billion (€160 billion).

Elon Musk surpasses Jeff Bezos to become world's richest person How rich can you get? Amazon founder Jeff Bezos (pictured with his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez in front of the Taj Mahal) is in a class of his own. His e-commerce company has done brisk business during the pandemic, pushing Amazon shares to new records. Bezos, who is worth $185 billion, would have remained the world's richest person had it not been for a $38 billion divorce settlement in 2019.

Elon Musk surpasses Jeff Bezos to become world's richest person Zooming in on Yuan The growing number of people working from home during the pandemic is a big boon for Eric Yuan. The founder of Zoom moved from China to the US when he was 27-years-old. After some years with rival WebEx, he launched his own video communications platform, with Zoom going public in 2019. Since the coronavirus crisis, shares have exploded. Yuan is estimated to own some $17 billion.

Elon Musk surpasses Jeff Bezos to become world's richest person Fit for success Distancing rules and closed workout studios have played into the hands of John Foley. Back in 2013, he was still touting his connected workout equipment at Kickstarter. Today, people are willing to spend a lot on Peloton's at-home gym equipment. The company's shares have tripled during the pandemic, unexpectedly turning the almost 50-year-old Foley into a billionaire.

Elon Musk surpasses Jeff Bezos to become world's richest person Conquering the whole world Shopify enables traders to create their own online shops — a concept developed by Tobias Lütke. Born in Koblenz, Germany, he emigrated to Canada in 2002 and started out in a garage like so many other North Americans. Meanwhile, Shopify is Canada's most valuable enterprise, with its share price having doubled since March. Forbes magazine says 39-year-old Lütke is worth some $10 billion.

Elon Musk surpasses Jeff Bezos to become world's richest person Billionaire overnight As early as January this year, Ugur Sahin started backing the right horse by working on a COVID-19 vaccine. The drug developed by his Germany-based company BioNTech could soon secure medical approval. The vaccine has pushed Sahin, who hails from Turkey, into the public spotlight and made him super-rich. The value of the shares he holds is estimated to be $5 billion.

Elon Musk surpasses Jeff Bezos to become world's richest person Ingredients for success Food services company HelloFresh is booming. Profits have more than tripled during the pandemic, figures from the latest quarterly earnings report showed in early November. Co-founder and shareholder Dominik Richter has been making the most of restaurants being closed. He's not quite in the same league as the richest pandemic profiteers, but he's got the right ingredients to catch up with them.

Elon Musk surpasses Jeff Bezos to become world's richest person Amazon one more time Jeff Bezos isn't the only one who's grown even richer through Amazon. Thanks to the shares she owns, Bezos' ex-wife MacKenzie Scott hit it big and climbed to top spot on the world's richest women list. She's estimated to be worth some $56 billion and obviously happened to be with the right partner at the right time. Author: Nicolas Martin



