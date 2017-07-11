 Tesla overlooked for S&P 500, stock tumbles by around one-fifth | News | DW | 09.09.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Tesla overlooked for S&P 500, stock tumbles by around one-fifth

Shares in electric carmaker Tesla shed a fifth of their value, partly owing to a surprise decision not to incorporate it into the US' leading S&P 500 index. But the dip was just a fraction of recent gains.

Deutschland Grünheide Elon Musk (Getty Images/M. Hitij)

S&P Dow Jones Indices, the owner of the S&P 500 index, wiped $80 billion off the market value of electric car-maker Tesla Inc on Tuesday, when it excluded the company from the stock market index of US's 500 largest companies.

Tesla's shares closed the day 21.06% lower, its worst loss since it began trading a decade ago. The company was expected to join the index after posting four consecutive quarters of profit — the requirement for inclusion in the market which for years had eluded the investment-heavy carmaker with low sales and production volumes.

However, the sudden slide in Tesla's prices could also be seen as readjustment after a meteoric few months during the economic upheaval caused by the coronavirus. Tesla's shares had risen in value more than five-fold between mid-March and the end of August during an extremely volatile period for the US economy and its markets.

Tesla's slide also coincided with a sentiment in tech stocks in general taking a hit. Apple closed 6.7% lower on Tuesday, while Microsoft was down by 5.4%.

Read more:  Teutonic Tesla: Elon Musk's busy week in Germany

Watch video 03:02

E-mobility: Tesla pushes ahead with Gigafactory in Germany

Tesla falls as Nikola rises

Meanwhile, another US electric car-maker named after the Serbian-American scientist behind alternating current, Nikola Corp, reported a 40% jump in its shares on Tuesday, on the back of a $2 billion manufacturing deal with General Motors (GM). GM also announced the purchase of an 11% stake in Tesla's competitor as part of the deal. Nikola is one of comparatively few companies seeking to manufacture larger electric trucks, also using hydrogen fuel cell technologies.

Surprise S&P inclusions 

Etsy Inc, an online retailer, Teradyne Inc, which specializes in automatic test equipment mainly for electronics, and Catalent Inc, a pharmaceutical technology company, were the surprise choices over Tesla for inclusion in the S&P 500. 

Read more:  What German Gigafactory neighbors make of Tesla's Elon Musk

Dan Levy, an analyst with Credit Suisse, told Reuters that the company, founded by billionaire Elon Musk, may have been excluded as there were challenges in adding a company of Tesla's size to the index.

Tesla's market capitalization stands at $390 billion, almost 10 times more than the market capitalization of Etsy, Teradyne and Catalent combined.

  • A Tesla Model 3 at the carmaker's Shanghai plant

    Coronavirus' top winners: From Netflix to Tesla

    In top gear

    Tesla has emerged as the most valuable automaker amid the pandemic, eclipsing Toyota and Volkswagen, despite selling only a fraction of cars sold by the traditional behemoths. Tesla shares rose more than 100% in the second quarter during which the carmaker's sales topped estimates thanks to a rapid ramp-up in production at its Shanghai plant, which remained largely unaffected by the pandemic.

  • In this photo illustration a mobile phone screen displays the Netflix logo in front of a computer screen showing Netflix series and movies screen in Istanbul

    Coronavirus' top winners: From Netflix to Tesla

    Netflix and chill

    Netflix has added more than 25 million subscribers in the first six months of the year as lockdowns forced people to stay homebound. The streaming platform has gained $70 billion (€61 billion) in market capitalization this year, making it more valuable than media giants such as Walt Disney, AT&T, the parent of HBO, and Comcast, owner of NBC and Universal Studios.

  • A file photo shows the Peloton logo on the company's stationary bicycle

    Coronavirus' top winners: From Netflix to Tesla

    Ditch your gym

    The fitness startup Peloton, which makes exercise bikes and also offers online fitness classes, saw its sales jump 66% in its third quarter as stay-at-home orders and coronavirus fears prompted many fitness enthusiasts to ditch their gyms and opt for the company's offerings. In April, Peloton held its largest class ever with more than 23,000 people attending it from home.

  • Lim Wee Chai und Stephane Bancel

    Coronavirus' top winners: From Netflix to Tesla

    Coronovirus billionaires

    Moderna Chief Executive Stephane Bancel (R) briefly became a billionaire after the company shipped an experimental coronavirus vaccine for clinical testing in humans, boosting its share price, Bloomberg reported. Malaysia's Lim Wee Chai (L), who owns a majority stake in medical gloves maker Top Glove, also entered the billionaire's club amid the outbreak.

  • Members of the Vermont House of Representatives convene in a Zoom video conference for its first full parliamentary online session on Thursday, April 23, 2020

    Coronavirus' top winners: From Netflix to Tesla

    Stay home, stay connected

    Few companies have been so talked about during the past few months as teleconferencing firm Zoom. At its peak, the company attracted more than 300 million participants on some days in April, up from 10 million in December, despite some PR troubles around privacy and security issues. The company's market cap has zoomed past $70 billion, up from around $16 billion at the time of its IPO last year.

  • Nintendo Switch

    Coronavirus' top winners: From Netflix to Tesla

    Gaming gains

    Gaming provided a perfect escape for millions stuck at home. Online games such as Call of Duty attracted tens of millions of players. The latest game, Nintendo's popular Animal Crossing franchise, sold more than 13 million units within six weeks of its launch in March. Nintendo's Switch and other consoles such as Xbox and PlayStation have seen demand soar over the past few months.

  • Spotify logo

    Coronavirus' top winners: From Netflix to Tesla

    Streaming to glory

    The Swedish music streaming firm saw its paid subscribers base surge to 130 million in the first quarter amid coronavirus lockdowns. The company saw usage on video game consoles such as Xbox and PlayStation soar during the period. Spotify's US-listed shares are among the top performers so far this year.

  • The logos of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google are seen in a combination photo

    Coronavirus' top winners: From Netflix to Tesla

    Stay-at-home stocks

    The pandemic has boosted stay-at-home stocks such as Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Facebook — companies whose offerings facilitate online communication, remote working and transactions. These companies have been the main drivers of US indices over the past few months. Companies like Paypal and cloud-computing firm Twilio have also surged in the past months.

  • Empty shelves in a supermarket

    Coronavirus' top winners: From Netflix to Tesla

    Empty shelves

    Retailers such as Germany's Rewe and France's Carrefour saw food items fly off their shelves during the initial days of the pandemic as panicking shoppers stock up their pantries. The rush at the supermarkets prompted investors to lap up shares of packaged food companies. Online retailers like Amazon are also seeing strong demand as virus-spooked shoppers avoid brick-and-mortar stores.

  • A customer shops for 3M N95 particulate filtering face mask at a store in East Palo Alto, California

    Coronavirus' top winners: From Netflix to Tesla

    Safety first

    Makers of face masks, hand sanitizers and sanitary wipes are witnessing a huge surge in demand as shoppers around the world seek ways to protect themselves against the rapidly spreading virus. 3M Corp, which makes face masks among other things, is one of the biggest beneficiaries.

    Author: Ashutosh Pandey


am/msh (Reuters, AP, dpa)

DW recommends

Who is Elon Musk, and what made him big?

How did an awkward, nerdy boy from South Africa become a world-famous American engineering entrepreneur? Elon Musk's story is a lesson in how a few simple principles, applied relentlessly, can yield amazing results.  

Tesla shares tumble as Musk says company's stock is overvalued

The share price of the US electric-car maker nosedived by around 10% at the end of the trading day after Tesla's CEO tweeted that the company's price was "too high." Elon Musk is also critical of the COVID-19 lockdown.  

Tesla's rival Nikola to come up with heavy-duty truck of the future?

After the successful IPO of heavy-duty trucking startup Nikola, investors are closely watching the firm's operative business. There are no revenues as yet, but the company stands to profit from the hype around hydrogen.  

WWW links

https://www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/documents/additional-material/sp-500-brochure.pdf?force_download=true

Advertisement