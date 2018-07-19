Tesla in talks to build German plant - report

Tesla is reportedly in talks with officials from Germany and the Netherlands over the possible building of a major factory in one of the two countries.

Officials from the German states of Rhineland Palatinate and Saarland confirmed to the Wall Street Journal that talks with the US carmaker were in the early stages, while a Dutch government official said Tesla had also discussed an option to build its so-called ‘gigafactory' in the Netherlands.

The Silicon Valley company, a world-leader in electric vehicle innovation which also has major operations in battery storage, recently agreed to build a plant in China with the capacity to build up to 500,000 vehicles a year.

The company's boss Elon Musk last month suggested that the car maker was eager to make a similar announcement with regard to a European plant by the end of 2018, saying that Germany was a "leading choice".

Tesla has declined to comment on the report. The company currently does most of its vehicle assembly at its vast plant in Fremont, California but its European headquarters are in the Netherlands, where it currently has a facility which modifies vehicles made in California specifically for the European market.

With the company facing major pressure to ramp up its production rate in order to finally make a profit, Musk is eager to begin manufacturing in China and Europe, currently the world's two biggest regions for electric-car sales.

Electric Europe

The officials involved in the talks told the Wall Street Journal that the idea would be to build a major Tesla plant for the building of both electric cars and batteries. With various automakers ramping up their own electric vehicle production as the industry goes through a major strategic shift, Tesla is eager to cement the gains it has made in the electric sector.

With Tesla's interest in opening a substantial European base known for some time, officials from Saarland and Rhineland Palatinate — both situated close to the borders of France, Belgium and Luxembourg, an area favored by Musk — have been lobbying the company for several months.

"We have done everything possible to assure that Rhineland Palatinate is in the competition for the plant," said Ralph Schleimer, a state official in Rhineland Palatinate. Officials from Saarland approached Tesla in March, with the company agreeing to meet earlier this month.

"They are looking at us to see if we fit their needs," Anke Rehlinger, the state's economics minister, told the Wall Street Journal.

Global expansion, but profit a problem

Tesla's plans for global expansion come as the company battles to beat its long-flagging production targets in order to turn a profit and convince the wider business and investor community that it is here for the long haul.

Tesla has been under particular pressure to hit certain targets for weekly production of its Model 3 car, seen as a 'mass market' vehicle for the company and therefore critical to the share price and ultimate hopes of long-term profitability.

Tesla finally hit its long sought-after production rate of 5,000 units per week in late June, but doubts persist over the company's ability to turn a profit. The company recently wrote to suppliers asking for a portion of previously paid fees to be paid back to it, in order to help it move into the black.

No German cars among top-selling all-electric vehicles Crossover SUV in 5th place Tesla sold 33,000 units of its Model X in 2017, according to data from UK-based market researcher JATO Dynamics. That puts the mid-sized luxury car with falcon wing doors in 5th position in the list of last year's best-selling fully electric cars.

No German cars among top-selling all-electric vehicles Tiny and a bit whimsical, but ... ...successful nonetheless was the Zotye Zhidou (ZD) from China. Some 42,000 units of the model were shipped last year, with the tiny vehicles becoming increasingly popular in the Asian nation where affordablility can be a universal selling point.

No German cars among top-selling all-electric vehicles Turning over a new leaf Japanese carmaker Nissan introduced its Nissan Leaf back in 2010, banking on e-mobility at an early stage. The five-door hatchback proved the third most sold all-electric vehicle in 2017 (46,000 units). Leaf batteries can be charged to 80-percent capacity in 30 minutes.

No German cars among top-selling all-electric vehicles Where acceleration matters Tesla Model S cars are able to pick up speed very rapidly thanks to their all-electric powertrain technology. The vehicle features autopilot capabilities, making driving safer and less stressful. Some 47,000 people bought the Model S last year — only one model reached even more buyers.

No German cars among top-selling all-electric vehicles And the winner is ... ...China's BAIC EC. The compact electric city vehicle has fared well especially in its home market due to its trendy design and an improved range of 200 kilometers (125 miles) per charge. A record 78,000 units left the showrooms in 2017. Author: Hardy Graupner



aos/kd (dpa, AFP)