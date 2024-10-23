'Terrorist attack' hits Turkish aerospace firm in Ankara

Media reports say a blast and gunfire were heard at the premises of the headquarters of Turkish aerospace and defense company TUSAS. The Turkish interior minister called it a "terrorist attack."

Turkey's state news media outlet says that an explosion was heard at the premises of the headquarters of Turkish aerospace company TUSAS.

Shots rang out following the explosion, according to Turkey's Anadolu Agency.

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya called it a "terrorist attack" in a tweet without giving details.

He said a number of people were dead as well as injured as a result of the attack and that more information would be posted soon.

Anadolu said employees of the company were brought to safety in bunkers and the area was cordoned off.

TUSAS is a developer and producer of aerospace systems, such as combat aircraft and drones.

What do we know so far?

Footage from the scene broadcast by local media initially showed large clouds of black smoke and a large fire raging at the site in Kahramankazan, a small town some 40 kilometers (25 miles) north of the capital Ankara.

Turkish private NTV television said a group of assailants arrived at an entry to the complex inside a taxi during a changing of the security personnel.

At least one of the assailants detonated a bomb, while other attackers managed to enter the complex, NTV reported.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

