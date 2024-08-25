Terror threat in Germany on the rise after Solingen?

TerrorismGermanyTerror threat in Germany on the rise after Solingen?To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoTerrorismGermanyMonika Jones08/25/2024August 25, 2024Hans-Jakob Schindler (Counter Extremism Project) tells DW that Germany and other Western countries must be prepared for an increase in violence. He calls for more preventive measures and more leeway for intelligence services, especially in Germany.https://p.dw.com/p/4jty3Advertisement