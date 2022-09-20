Terms of Reference (ToR) for trainers (m/f/d) – training modules for female journalists in Iraq

The project aims to strengthen the presence of women in public discourse. Female journalists in Iraq, Yemen and Sudan are trained in core journalistic skills as well as in specialized sectors to strengthen them for the male-dominated labor market.

Project: Women’s perspectives: Female journalists are mastering the crisis

Commissioned by: The Federal Foreign Office of Germany

Implemented by: DW Akademie

Location: Erbil

Project objectives:

In a first part of qualification measures with analogue and hybrid trainings in Iraq, the participants will be trained in core journalistic competences. In a later stage we are planning trainings in specialized fields of journalism.

DW Akademie invites interested trainers to submit the documents by 21st September 2022, 23:59

See full calls for tenders (Arabic and English version) in the download section below.