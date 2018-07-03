 Terezia Mora wins 2018 Georg Büchner Prize for German literature | Books | DW | 03.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Books

Terezia Mora wins 2018 Georg Büchner Prize for German literature

The jury praised Hungarian-born Mora for her writings that grapple with the defining topics of our day: migration, outsiders, and loss of homeland. It is one of the most prestigious prizes for German-language literature.

Terezia Mora (picture-alliance/dpa/U. Anspach)

The German Academy for Language and Literature announced Tuesday that Hungarian-born author Terezia Mora had won the 2018 Georg Büchner prize, which is considered to be the most important prize in the German literary world.

Mora, who writes in German, will receive the €50,000 ($58,000) award on October 27 in a ceremony in the southwest German city of Darmstadt.

The Georg Büchner Prize is given to a German-language author "who has made a significant contribution to contemporary German cultural life."

The academy highlighted Mora's focus on current issues: "In her novels and stories, Terezia Mora focuses on outsiders and people who have lost their homelands, precarious existences and people searching for something. With these topics she directly hits the nerve of our era."

The jury described her work as "powerful" and "intensively visual," also praising it for its "iconic accents" and "analytical sharpness."

Read more: The books, authors and controversy of the 2017 Frankfurt Book Fair

Successful debut to prize-winning author

Mora was born in 1971 in Sopron, Hungary, and grew up speaking both German and Hungarian. In 1990, she moved to Berlin, where she still resides.

She made her literary debut in 1999 with the highly acclaimed Strange Material (Seltsame Materie), a collection of short stories.

Cover of Terezia Mora's book Alle Tage

Mora's book All Days was published in 2004

Her most famous works include All Days (Alle Tage, 2004), The Only Man on the Continent (Der einzige Mann auf dem Kontinent, 2009), and The Monster (Das Ungeheuer, 2013), which was awarded the German Book Prize for the best German-language novel of the year.

Mora is a member of the German Academy for Language and Literature.

The Georg Büchner Prize is named after the author of the play Woyzeck, one of Germany's most revolutionary stage dramas. The first prize was given out in 1923. It has been awarded by the Academy to an author writing in German every year since 1951.

Former winners of the prize form a who's who of German-language literary greats, including Erich Kästner (Germany; 1957), Günter Grass (Germany; 1965) and Thomas Bernhard (Austria; 1979). More recent awardees have included Elfride Jelinek (Austria, 1998) and Jan Wagner (Germany, 2017).

  • Frankfurt Deutscher Buchpreis 2015 Frank Witzel

    11 great German-language authors: Here are the German Book Prize winners

    Frank Witzel

    His novel, "The Invention of the Red Army Faction by a Manic-Depressive Teenager in the Summer of 1969," claimed the 2015 German Book Prize on October 12. It tells the coming-of-age story of a 13-year old boy in West Germany in a period marked by Cold War, domestic terrorism and dealings with the past. Despite positive reviews of his work, Witzel had not been considered a favorite.

  • Verleihung Deutscher Buchpreis 2014 Autor Lutz Seiler 6. Oktober

    11 great German-language authors: Here are the German Book Prize winners

    Lutz Seiler

    Last year, Lutz Seiler won the book prize for "Kruso," his 2014 novel set on the East German resort island of Hiddensee. Seiler recounts the summer of 1989 before the fall of the Berlin Wall from his protagonists point of view. The book is about the search for freedom, about escaping life and communist East Germany. The book is available in German.

  • Terézia Mora Autorin Schriftstellerin Deutschland Frankfurt am Main

    11 great German-language authors: Here are the German Book Prize winners

    Terézia Mora

    "Das Ungeheuer" ("The Monster") won the 2013 award. Terézia Mora writes alternately in the style of a diary and a travelogue, the two separated by a thick black line. She creates a mosaic of autobiographic and medical sketches on depression and estrangement. The book is not yet available in English.

  • Ursula Krechel Deutscher Buchpreis

    11 great German-language authors: Here are the German Book Prize winners

    Ursula Krechel

    The 2012 winner, Ursula Krechel traces the life of Richard Kornitzer in "Landgericht" ("District Court"). After WWII, the Jewish judge returned from exile in Cuba because he wanted to work as a judge in Germany again. The author researched the novel for more than 10 years. Her book, she said, is a "memorial to realms of thought and language." It hasn't yet been translated into English.

  • Schriftsteller Eugen Ruge Frankfurt am Main Deutschland Porträt

    11 great German-language authors: Here are the German Book Prize winners

    Eugen Ruge

    Eugen Ruge's 2011 novel surely has the most poetic title: "In Zeiten des abnehmenden Lichts" ("In Times of Fading Light"). The book unfolds a family saga from an East German point of view, spanning from the 1950s to German reunification in 1990 and the start of the new century.

  • Melinda Nadj Abonji Autorin Schriftstellerin Tauben fliegen auf Porträt Leipzig Buchmesse Deutschland

    11 great German-language authors: Here are the German Book Prize winners

    Melinda Nadj Abonji

    "Tauben fliegen auf" ("Fly Away, Pigeon"), the 2010 winner, mirrors the conflicts in Europe after the collapse of Yugoslavia. The novel chronicles a family and its secrets, weaving history and personal fate into a story about the Yugoslav conflict and the Hungarian minority in Serbia's Vojvodina province.

  • Kathrin Schmidt Roman Autorin Schriftstellerin Frankfurt am Main Buchmesse Porträt Deutschland

    11 great German-language authors: Here are the German Book Prize winners

    Kathrin Schmidt

    "Du stirbst nicht" ("You're not going to die") in 2009 is about Germany's era of reunification, a crumbling East Germany, and the years before the centennial, seen from the perspective of a woman who awakes from a coma and tries to relearn speech and regain her lost memories. The book is not yet available in English.

  • Autor Uwe Tellkamp Schriftsteller Roman Literatur Mainz Deutschland

    11 great German-language authors: Here are the German Book Prize winners

    Uwe Tellkamp

    In 2008, the jury awarded the prize to a novel about communist East Germany's final years before reunification: Uwe Tellkamps "Der Turm" ("The Tower"). The novel is about a family in Dresden, about adjustment and opposition in an increasingly crackling East Germany. "The Tower" was turned into a film in 2012.

  • Julia Franck Autorin Schriftstellerin Deutschland Edinburgh Schottland International Book Festival

    11 great German-language authors: Here are the German Book Prize winners

    Julia Franck

    "Die Mittagsfrau" (called "The Blind Side of the Heart" in English) is the name of the winning title in 2007. Set in the era of two World Wars, author Julia Franck tells the disturbing story of a woman who abandons her son at a train station. The novel, whose title echoes a Sorbian legend, was translated into 34 languages and sold more than one million copies.

  • Katharina Hacker Roman Literatur Kultur Autorin Schriftstellerin

    11 great German-language authors: Here are the German Book Prize winners

    Katharina Hacker

    2006 winner Katharina Hacker recounts stories of young adults in "Die Habenichtse" ("The Have-Nots"), stories about a generation of 30-somethings who know it all - but they don't know themselves. How do they want to live, what are their values, how should they act? Those are the novel's core questions.

  • Autor Schriftsteller Arno Geiger Porträt Mainz

    11 great German-language authors: Here are the German Book Prize winners

    Arno Geiger

    In 2005, the very first German Book Prize went to Arno Geiger for "Es geht uns gut" ("We Are Doing Fine"), the story of three generations of a Viennese family. The jury praised the work as an "involuntary family novel," pointing out that Geiger managed to strike a convincing balance between "the transient and the moment, historical and private matters, preservation and oblivion."

    Author: Sabine Peschel / db


DW recommends

German-language winners of the Nobel Literature Prize

There have been 114 winners of the Nobel Prize in Literature to date, with 13 from the German-speaking world. DW presents some of the best-known prize recipients. (05.10.2017)  

Robert Menasse wins German Book Prize 2017

Robert Menasse is this year's recipient of the most prestigious German-language literary award. The Austrian author scooped the German Book Prize for his novel "Die Hauptstadt." (09.10.2017)  

The books, authors and controversy of the 2017 Frankfurt Book Fair

The world's largest book fair drew a record number of visitors in 2017, as some of the world's biggest authors gave readings, lectures and signed books for attendees. It also closed with a bit of controversy. (15.10.2017)  

Top German literature prize goes to poet Jan Wagner

The Georg Büchner Prize, the most important literary accolade for the German language, goes this year to poet Jan Wagner. The 45-year-old is also a translator of poetry in English. (20.06.2017)  

Germany remembers Günter Grass one year after his death

Nobel Prize-winner Günter Grass, one of Germany's most significant post-war writers, died on April 13, 2015. Now, a re-edited version of his final three autobiographical works has been published. (13.04.2016)  

Hungarian-born writer receives German literature prize

Terezia Mora overcame language barriers to capture the human condition in her award-winning German novels. The Hungarian-born is recognized with this year's Chamisso Prize for non-native German authors. (04.03.2010)  

11 great German-language authors: Here are the German Book Prize winners

These 11 German-language authors have been awarded Germany's most prestigious literature prize: the German Book Prize. It's presented at the Frankfurt Book Fair by the German Publishers and Booksellers Association. (13.10.2015)  

Audios and videos on the topic

German Book Prize 2013 awarded to Terézia Mora  

Related content

Film Das Parfum

9 German books that were adapted into great movies 29.06.2018

Perfume, a best-selling book, was first adapted into a film — and now a TV series. Here's a selection of the most successful or best film renditions of novels by German authors.

Filmfest München Parfum

Munich Film Festival premieres Perfume TV series based on Patrick Süskind book 29.06.2018

The author's 1985 bestseller, Perfume: Story of a Murderer, has been made into a series. Audiences in Munich, and eventually around the world, are in for major surprises as the plot is now set in present-day Germany.

Der deutsche Schriftsteller Thomas Mann

Thomas Mann was disappointed by America's populism 18.06.2018

The German novelist and 1929 Nobel laureate in literature moved to the US during WWII. He was, however, frustrated by how the country developed under McCarthy — and his observations echo today's political situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Film

Film Das Parfum (picture-alliance/dpa)

9 German books that were adapted into great movies

Perfume, a best-selling book, was first adapted into a film — and now a TV series. Here's a selection of the most successful or best film renditions of novels by German authors. 

Arts.21

Writer Ivana Sajko from Croatia (Hassan Abdelghani)

10th International Literature Award

Ivana Sajko was born in Zagreb, writes in Croatian, and lives and works in Berlin. Her latest novel has just been awarded the 10th International Literature Prize for international prose translated into German.  

PopXport

01.2012 DW PopXport Quiz

Quiz: the original version of "Sofia"

Take part in our quiz, and you could win great CDs.We'll play a cover version of a German hit, and then you tell us who did the original. This week, it's "Sofia." Was it: a) Álvaro Soler b) Marquess c) Nico Santos We'll be giving away CDs by Kiddo Kat, Kissin' Dynamite, Lary, and Madsen. 

Arts.21

Kultur.21 Beitrag MakeCity berlin (What if: projects )

MakeCity - Innovative urban design

Berlin is transforming beyond recognition. The MakeCity festival for architecture and urban alternatives examines the challenges Berlin faces as it reinvents itself and explores innovative design strategies that maintain its progressive identity. 

Digital Culture

Flaggen der EU vor Europaparlament in Straßburg (picture-alliance//dpa/Tass/A. Vitvitsky)

New EU Copyright Law: Will Upload Filters Destroy the Internet as we Know it?

New copyright filters in the EU: Platforms like YouTube have to filter uploads by users for copyright infringements. Critics fear the end of memes and say this will destroy the internet as we know it. 

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  