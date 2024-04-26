Tensions rise with China over US aid bill for Taiwan

PoliticsTaiwanTensions rise with China over US aid bill for TaiwanTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsTaiwanJames Chater04/26/2024April 26, 2024US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to Beijing aimed to stabilize relations between the two superpowers. But contentions over Taiwan remain as Washington pledged more than $8 billion in security assistance to its Indo-Pacific partners.https://p.dw.com/p/4fCnwAdvertisement