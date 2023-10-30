Tensions rise in US during Israel-Hamas war

SocietyUnited States of AmericaTensions rise in US during Israel-Hamas warTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoSocietyUnited States of AmericaInes Pohl10/30/2023October 30, 2023The aftermath of the October 7 Hamas terror attacks in Israel and the ongoing IDF strikes on Gaza have left Jewish and Palestinian communities in the United States on edge. There have been increased incidents of antisemitism and Islamophobia.https://p.dw.com/p/4Y5bZAdvertisement