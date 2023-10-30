  1. Skip to content
Tensions rise in US during Israel-Hamas war

Ines Pohl
October 30, 2023

The aftermath of the October 7 Hamas terror attacks in Israel and the ongoing IDF strikes on Gaza have left Jewish and Palestinian communities in the United States on edge. There have been increased incidents of antisemitism and Islamophobia.

