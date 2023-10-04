Tensions remain high between China and Taiwan

ConflictsTaiwanTensions remain high between China and TaiwanTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsTaiwanJohan Ramirez54 minutes ago54 minutes agoChina officially declared an end to three days of military drills around Taiwan on Monday. Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen accused China of creating instability in the region. Meanwhile, people in Taipei have taken to poking fun at Beijing.https://p.dw.com/p/4PujOAdvertisement