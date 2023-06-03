Tensions mounting in Moldova amid war in Ukraine

PoliticsRepublic of MoldovaTensions mounting in Moldova amid war in UkraineTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsRepublic of MoldovaMax Zander1 hour ago1 hour agoMoldova is torn between those in favor of a pro-western course and others seeking closer ties with Moscow. Amid a frozen civil war and the conflict in neighboring Ukraine, the country is facing tough economic hardship and an uncertain future. https://p.dw.com/p/4ONfyAdvertisement