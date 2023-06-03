  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Women's Day
PoliticsRepublic of Moldova

Tensions mounting in Moldova amid war in Ukraine

Max Zander
1 hour ago

Moldova is torn between those in favor of a pro-western course and others seeking closer ties with Moscow. Amid a frozen civil war and the conflict in neighboring Ukraine, the country is facing tough economic hardship and an uncertain future.

https://p.dw.com/p/4ONfy
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian service members ride atop of a tank outside of the frontline town of Bakhmut, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine March 4, 2023.

Ukraine updates: Wagner claims control of eastern Bakhmut

Politics2 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Ordinary Tunisians protesting against racism in Tunis.

Fighting racism in Tunisia one bag of groceries at a time

Fighting racism in Tunisia one bag of groceries at a time

Politics13 minutes ago
More from Africa

Asia

A group of women apply colors to each other on the occasion of Holi

Five facts about Holi, the festival of colors

Five facts about Holi, the festival of colors

Culture14 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A Chinese student wears protective gear at a microtechnology lab at the University of Chemnitz

How China controls its top students in Germany

How China controls its top students in Germany

Politics18 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

external

Tensions mounting in Moldova amid war in Ukraine

Tensions mounting in Moldova amid war in Ukraine

Politics1 hour ago04:03 min
More from Europe

Middle East

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein

Baerbock calls on Iran to stop attacks on Iraqi territory

Baerbock calls on Iran to stop attacks on Iraqi territory

Politics14 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, shakes hands with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in front of the Canadian flag

Von der Leyen talks raw materials, Ukraine in Canada, US

Von der Leyen talks raw materials, Ukraine in Canada, US

PoliticsMarch 6, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A new apartment building is constructed amid jungle along the coast of Honduras

Prospera tests 'private city' plan in Honduras

Prospera tests 'private city' plan in Honduras

GlobalizationMarch 6, 202306:38 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage