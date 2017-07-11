Tensions mount in Belgrade ahead of EuroPride march

Large numbers of Serbian police were deployed in the capital Belgrade to protect people marching in Saturday's Europride.

Serbia's Prime Minister Ana Brnabic gave the go-ahead for the pan-European LGBTQ event to take place despite an earlier ban, organizers said.

"The prime minister said she can guarantee that the streets of Belgrade will be safe this afternoon,'' the European Pride Organizers Association said.

Serbia's police banned the march earlier this week, just days after thousands of people took part in an anti-Pride demonstration in Belgrade.

Police cited threats from those groups as a reason for canceling the event.

Several minor incidents were reported Saturday, with anti-gay activists hurling bottles at police officers who tried to isolate them in downtown Belgrade.

Police said 31 people were detained for causing trouble.

But authorities came under intense international pressure to allow the march.

More than 20 embassies, including the US, Germany and France, have issued a joint statement urging the authorities to lift the ban.

The ban has also triggered dismay in Brussels, and at least 15 members of the European Parliament have announced they will join the Pride march in a show of solidarity.

Serbia struggles with homophobia

Belgrade was set to be the first Balkan metropolis to host EuroPride.

The European Pride Organizers Association hoped holding this year's event there would present a breakthrough against the homophobic climate in the country.

Europride is the largest annual Pride event in Europe and includes a week of festivities that culminates in the march.

Gay marriage is not legally recognized in Serbia, where homophobia remains deep-seated despite some progress over the years in reducing discrimination.

According to a European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights survey, more than half of the country's queer population say they hide their sexuality.

In addition, more than 90% of those surveyed said they don't feel safe holding a same-sex partner's hand in public.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Friday said, "I will not deal with that topic (of Pride week), it is imposed on the Serbian people with evil intentions."

"All those who are in favor, but also those who are extremely against the walk, are all participating in a hybrid war against their country,'' he added.

