Tens of thousands of India's farmers on march to Delhi

PoliticsIndiaTens of thousands of India's farmers on march to DelhiFrank Lukeit02/16/2024February 16, 2024In India, tens of thousands of farmers are on the march to demand guaranteed minimum prices for their crops, debt relief and policy reforms. The farmers began moving towards Delhi with a column of tractors and trucks earlier this week.