  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Alexei NavalnyIsrael-Hamas warUkraine
PoliticsIndia

Tens of thousands of India's farmers on march to Delhi

Frank Lukeit
February 16, 2024

In India, tens of thousands of farmers are on the march to demand guaranteed minimum prices for their crops, debt relief and policy reforms. The farmers began moving towards Delhi with a column of tractors and trucks earlier this week.

https://p.dw.com/p/4cTJc
Skip next section Similar stories from India

Similar stories from India

A man stands in a freezing lake up to his chest in water, wearing protective yellow gloves and a protective suit, his hands resting in a boat

Kashmir's lotus root harvesters work despite risks

Harvesters of lotus roots, used in traditional Kashmiri cuisine, told DW they face numerous dangers to their health.
Nature and EnvironmentDecember 22, 202301:47 min
DW Sendung Eco India | Agri-Insurance

Damage limitation: Saving crops with data

A private agency's customized weather predictions help Indian farmers deal with climate change.
Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 16, 202204:50 min
DW Sendung Made in Germany | Wheat

India bans wheat exports

India has banned wheat exports. What does that mean for its farmers?
Food SecurityJune 28, 202204:48 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Politics from Asia

More on Politics from Asia

Vincent Chao, a man wearing thin frame glasses and a suit

'China is changing the rules of the game'

Taiwan's first delegate at the Munich Security Conference since 2015 spoke with DW about more support for his country.
PoliticsFebruary 19, 202313:22 min
external

OHCHR criticizes Bangladesh's Digital Security Act

Rory Mungoven, the head of UN Human Rights Commission's (OHCHR) Asia-Pacific section, tells DW that many provisions in Bangladesh's Digital Security Act are vaguely defined to target government critics.
PoliticsMarch 3, 202101:36 min
external

Amartya Sen: 'Secularism in India has been weakened'

In a DW interview, Amartya Sen, a Nobel prize-winning economist, says minorities are facing a tough time in India.
PoliticsAugust 17, 202025:31 min
Skip next section More on Politics from around the world

More on Politics from around the world

B1-Bomber from the United States Air Force fly in the sky

NATO is holding largest military exercise in decades

NATO's Steadfast Defender 2024 is the largest military exercise in Europe since the Cold War.
PoliticsFebruary 12, 202402:12 min
Two German Bundeswehr soldiers take part in a military exercise in a snowy forest in Lithuania

Russian threat forces NATO to adapt its strategy

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has forced the security alliance to move from collective crisis management to defense.
PoliticsJanuary 3, 202403:14 min
European Union flags fly outside the European Commission building in Brussel

Fears of populist surge ahead of 2024 EU elections

As EU citizens head to the polls later this year, many fear far-right populists could make gains across the bloc.
PoliticsJanuary 3, 202403:00 min
Show more