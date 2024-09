Brent Goff | Ronnie Chatah

09/23/2024 September 23, 2024

More than 270 people were killed in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon on Monday. Tens of thousands fled their homes in the south of the country as Israel attacked hundreds of suspected Hezbollah positions. Political commentator Ronnie Chatah told DW that the attacks reflect both a serious escalation and a failure of diplomacy.