Tennis star Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus

World number one tennis player Novak Djokovic says he has tested positive for coronavirus. It makes him the sixth patient infected in an exhibition series he organized.
In a statement posted on his website on Tuesday, Djokovic said both he and his wife had tested positive for COVID-19 infection.
He said he showed no symptoms and would self-isolate for 14 days.
The Serb is the fourth player to test positive for the virus after first playing in Belgrade and then again last weekend in Zadar, Croatia.
More to come...