Tennis: Peng Shuai case prompts WTA ban on events in China

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has banned all events taking place in China, the sport's governing body announced on Wednesday.

The announcement comes after Peng Shuai posted an allegation of sexual assault against a top Chinese government official on November 2.

"When Peng Shuai posted an allegation of sexual assault against a top Chinese government official, the Women’s Tennis Association recognized that Peng Shuai’s message had to be listened to and taken seriously. The players of the WTA, not to mention women around the world, deserve nothing less," a statement from WTA Chairman & CEO Steve Simon began.

"From that moment forward," Simon continued, "Peng Shuai demonstrated the importance of speaking out, particularly when it comes to sexual assault, and especially when powerful people are involved."

The WTA chairman even quoted Shuai's statement, that was removed from Chinese social media site Weibo just minutes after it was posted.

"As Peng said in her post, "Even if it is like an egg hitting a rock, or if I am like a moth drawn to the flame, inviting self-destruction, I will tell the truth about you." She knew the dangers she would face, yet she went public anyway. I admire her strength and courage."

This is a breaking news story, more to follow...