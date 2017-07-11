Tennis: Peng Shuai case prompts WTA ban on events in China

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has banned all events taking place in China, the sport's governing body announced on Wednesday.

The announcement comes after Peng Shuai posted an allegation of sexual assault against a top Chinese government official on November 2.

"I don't see how I can ask our athletes to compete there when Peng Shuai is not allowed to communicate freely and has seemingly been pressured to contradict her allegation of sexual assault," WTA Chairman & CEO Steve Simon said in a statement.

Simon said Shuai's allegation "had to be listened to and taken seriously" and that she had shown "strength and courage" in speaking out, particularly as "she knew the dangers she would face, yet she went public anyway."

WTA quote from Shuai's removed Weibo post

The WTA chairman even quoted Shuai's statement, that was removed from Chinese social media site Weibo just minutes after it was posted.

"As Peng said in her post, "Even if it is like an egg hitting a rock, or if I am like a moth drawn to the flame, inviting self-destruction, I will tell the truth about you."

Following the allegation, the whereabouts of the former world No. 1 player in doubles was not known for two weeks. Even though initial fears for her safety appeared to have been allayed after footage of Shuai emerged, concerns about her safety have endured.

On Tuesday, the European Union called on China to provide proof of Shuai's well-being.

And until further notice, there will be no women's events, such as the end of year WTA finals, held in China as the WTA says it "cannot put our players and staff at risk" by holding events there.