 Tennis legend Boris Becker′s trophies auctioned to pay creditors | News | DW | 25.06.2019

News

Tennis legend Boris Becker's trophies auctioned to pay creditors

An auction of Boris Becker's trophies has resumed after the tennis star dropped a legal challenge to prevent it. The sale has been described as a "rare opportunity for tennis fans to acquire memorabilia of this kind."

Trophy awarded to Boris Becker after his US Open 1989 victory over Ivan Lendl (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Dunham)

An online auction for a collection of Boris Becker's trophies and other personal memorabilia has resumed after the German tennis star withdrew an injunction to prevent the sale from happening, auction house Wyles Hardy announced this week.

The 82 items were first offered for sale in June 2018 to raise money for creditors but were later withheld amid a legal challenge from Becker. The tennis star has been wracked by financial problems for years, leading a London court last year to declare him bankrupt. The auction is generating interest from Becker's supporters and creditors. 

"We hope and expect the sale will create the same level of excitement as it did last year, as this is a rare opportunity for tennis fans to acquire memorabilia of this kind," read a statement from the auction house.

A custom-made 31g gold ring set with a green stone bearing the words “International Tennis Hall of Fame.” (picture alliance/dpa/W. Hardy)

Gold 'International Tennis Hall of Fame' ring presented to Becker at the 2018 Monte-Carlo Masters

Old trainers and socks

Becker's items going under the hammer also include a used pair of socks, signed trainers, wrist bands, a track suit and a certificate from the 1992 Barcelona Olympics. 

Last year, Becker's lawyers had argued the items on the auction block were personal items exempt from sale under bankruptcy law. In response, the trustees halted the auction, making it unnecessary to go to court for an injunction.

The timed online auction is underway and is expected to run until July 11, 2019.

Read more: Boris Becker's personal collection on show in London 

The auction includes trophies awarded to Becker at Wimbledon, US Open, and Davis Cup tennis tournaments (picture-alliance/dpa/Wyles Hardy & Co)

Trophies awarded to Becker at Wimbledon, US Open, and Davis Cup tennis tournaments

Grand Slam champion

Becker shot to fame as Germany's Grand Slam winning poster boy in 1985, when he was just 17. He remains the youngest men's singles Wimbledon champion. But his off-court indiscretions since then have not always endeared him to the public: They include a broom closet romp with a model while his first wife was pregnant, a tax evasion trial and a string of failed businesses.

Though Becker ultimately won six Grand Slam trophies and millions of dollars in prize money, the costly settlements of his various romantic entanglements, including divorce, have whittled his wealth away.

A series of business ventures have also proved unsuccessful, including an internet organic food firm and the Becker Tower in Dubai.

It was announced last year that Becker and his second wife, Dutch model Sharlely "Lilly" Kerssenberg, would separate. 

kw/msh (AFP, dpa)

  • Boris Becker - Pokal Wimbledon

    Boris Becker turns 50: His career in pictures

    Teenaged German hero

    On July 7, 1985 a 17-year-old, unseeded Boris Becker became an overnight star, defeating Kevin Curren to win the men's final at Wimbledon. He remains the youngest player to win at Wimbledon. He went on to defend his title in 1986, beating Ivan Lendl in the final, before winning it for a third time in 1989 when he overcame Stefan Edberg.

  • Davis Cup Pokal 1988 Becker Steeb Jelen Kühnen

    Boris Becker turns 50: His career in pictures

    The dawn of a new era

    Before Boris Becker came along, Germany had never won the Davis Cup, This changed in 1988 when Becker and Carl-Uwe Steeb won their doubles match over then-world No. 1 Mats Wilander and reigning Wimbledon champion Stefan Edberg. Becker was also part of the German teams that won the Davis Cup in 1989 and 1993.

  • Boris Becker Wimbledon 1990

    Boris Becker turns 50: His career in pictures

    Acrobat

    In 1990, Becker was named German male athlete of the year for a fourth time. His high-pressure and flexible game was best suited to fast surfaces particularly indoors and on grass. His was a serve-and-volley player and the fans loved him for his specialty, an acrobatic diving volley.

  • Boris Becker Australien Open 1991

    Boris Becker turns 50: His career in pictures

    World No. 1

    Becker got off to a perfect start in the 1991 season, winning the Australian Open and reaching the top of the men's singles rankings for the first time. The German won a total of 49 singles titles in his career, including six Grand Slams. The French Open, however, eluded him.

  • 60 Jahre Bundesrepublik - Tennis-Boom Boris Beckers

    Boris Becker turns 50: His career in pictures

    Silent partners

    At the Barcelona Summer Olympics in 1992, both Becker and his German rival Michael Stich (above, left) were eliminated early from the men's singles. However, they combined to win gold in the men's doubles. "We didn't really talk to each other at all between the rallies," Becker would later say. "We really didn't like each other."

  • Boris und Barbara Becker

    Boris Becker turns 50: His career in pictures

    Wife No. 1

    In late 1993 Becker married German-American actress and designer Barbara Feltus. Six years later, she and the rest of the world learned of his broom-closet affair with Russian model Angela Ermakova. The affair produced Becker's third child and led to his 2001 divorce from Barbara.

  • Wimbledon Boris Becker 1999

    Boris Becker turns 50: His career in pictures

    Farewell to the tennis court

    Boris Becker's last match as a professional tennis player was his defeat to Australia's Patrick Rafter in the round of 16 at Wimbledon in 1999. Becker's career took a high physical toll on him. He has been quoted as saying that "I have two new hips and a 10-centimeter-long (six inches) metal plate in my right ankle, and I have a slight limp."

  • Boris Becker vor Gericht

    Boris Becker turns 50: His career in pictures

    Tax-evasion conviction

    In 2002, Becker was convicted of evading €1.7 million ($1.9 million) in tax and handed a two-year suspended sentence. The judge had found that although Becker, like many other wealthy celebrities, officially resided in Monaco between 1991 and 1993, he actually spent the bulk of his time in Munich.

  • Boris Becker - Karnevalsfigur

    Boris Becker turns 50: His career in pictures

    Another day in court

    In 2007, Becker found himself back in court as the owner of 60 percent of the shares in a company called Sportgate, which had gone bankrupt several years earlier. This time he got off easy, with the judges ordering him to pay just €114,000, far less than creditors had originally demanded.

  • Boris Becker standesamtliche Trauung

    Boris Becker turns 50: His career in pictures

    Wife No. 2

    In 2009, Becker married again, making Sharlely Kerssenberg of the Netherlands his second wife. She is the mother of his fourth child, Amadeus Benedict Edley Luis. They split their time between London and Zurich.

  • Wimbledon Championships Boris Becker

    Boris Becker turns 50: His career in pictures

    New job

    At the end of 2013 most were surprised by the news that Boris Becker had just become Novak Djokovic's new coach. The Serbian, who at the time was the world No. 2, hired Becker in the hope that he could be of particular help with the mental side of his game. Under his German coach, Djokovic went on to return to the No. 1 spot in 2014.

  • Frankreich French Open Finale Boris Becker in Paris (picture alliance/AP Photo/A. Grant)

    Boris Becker turns 50: His career in pictures

    Surplus to requirements

    Djokovic and Becker formed a successful partnership, with the Serbian winning six Grand Slam titles under the German's tutelage. It all fell apart in late 2016 though. Becker pointed to a lack of intensity in training as the reason for Djokovic's dip in form. It has also been said that he didn't feel comfortable with the influence on the Serbian of a Spanish spiritual guru.

  • BORIS BECKER French Open 2017 - Männer Finale (picture-alliance/ATP/J.-P. Pariente)

    Boris Becker turns 50: His career in pictures

    Bankrupt

    On June 21, 2017, a London court declared Boris Becker bankrupt after a private bank went to court over a "substantial" sum he owed them. The registrar found that there was a lack of credible evidence the amount would be paid anytime soon. Becker has rejected the notion, telling the newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung that he was "neither insolvent, nor bankrupt."

  • Boris Becker (picture-alliance/AP Photo/P. Klaunzer)

    Boris Becker turns 50: His career in pictures

    'Head of tennis'

    All through his ups and downs, Boris Becker has remained the face of men's tennis in Germany. In August 2017, the German tennis federation (DTB) has named him to the newly created post of "head of tennis." In his new role, he is to manage all German men's tennis and oversee the running of the country's Davis Cup team. Barbara Rittner was given a similar role for the women.

  • London boris Becker Nitto ATP World Tour Finals - Day Eight (picture-alliance/NurPhoto/A. Pezzali)

    Boris Becker turns 50: His career in pictures

    Looking back with satisfaction

    Becker, seen here at the 2017 ATP Finals in London, refused to answer when asked by a reporter to say how he planned to celebrate his 50th birthday. "This is a private matter that I will not comment on," he said. In a German television documentary, Becker seemed satisfied with his lot in life. "When I look back at my life... I think, then I have gotten more things right than wrong," he said.

    Author: Chuck Penfold


DW recommends

Former tennis star Boris Becker's personal collection on show in London

In an attempt to combat his financial woes, trophies from tennis legend Boris Becker's personal property can be viewed in a London gallery before being auctioned off later this month. (21.06.2018)  

Forced auction of tennis star Boris Becker's items put on hold

The German tennis giant said "finally some good news" had come. It's the latest twist in Boris Becker's troubles after he tried to claim diplomatic immunity to get out of bankruptcy proceedings. (28.06.2018)  

Boris Becker's diplomatic passport is 'fake' says Central African Republic

The Central African Republic says the diplomatic passport Boris Becker holds "is a fake." But a copy of the passport obtained by DW seems to counter some claims by CAR. (19.06.2018)  

Boris Becker turns 50: His career in pictures

The man who helped spark a tennis boom in Germany in the 1980s has turned 50. Boris Becker has won Grand Slams both as a player and as a coach. But not everything he has turned his hand to has turned to gold. (23.08.2017)  

