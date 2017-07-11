Tennis: Ash Barty announces shock retirement

World number one tennis player Ash Barty has decided to retire at the age of 25, the Australian Open winner announced on Wednesday.

In an emotional Instagram post, Barty said: "I'll be retiring from tennis. And... it's the first time I've actually said it out loud. It's hard to say. But I'm so happy, and I'm so ready. I just know at the moment, in my heart, for me as a person, this is right."

"I'm so grateful to everything that tennis has given me. It's given me all of my dreams, plus more. But I know that the time is right now, for me to step away and chase other dreams and put the rackets down."

Winning Wimbledon decisive factor in decision

Barty, who won the Australian Open in January, to add to her French Open and Wimbledon crowns, said that winning the latter "changed a lot for me as a person, to be able to win Wimbledon, the one true dream that I wanted in tennis." But she also said winning in her homeland felt like "the perfect way" to call it a day.

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) tweeted: "For every young girl that has looked up to you. For every one of us that you've inspired. For your love of the game. Thank you, Ash Barty. For the incredible mark you've left on-court, off-court and in our hearts."