Tennis: Ash Barty announces shock retirement

World number one tennis player Ash Barty has decided to retire at the age of 25, the Australian Open winner announced on Wednesday.

In an emotional Instagram post, Barty said: "I'll be retiring from tennis. And... it's the first time I've actually said it out loud. It's hard to say. But I'm so happy, and I'm so ready. I just know at the moment, in my heart, for me as a person, this is right."

"I'm so grateful to everything that tennis has given me. It's given me all of my dreams, plus more. But I know that the time is right now, for me to step away and chase other dreams and put the rackets down."

Winning Wimbledon decisive factor in decision

Barty, who won the Australian Open in January, to add to her French Open and Wimbledon crowns, said that winning the latter "changed a lot for me as a person, to be able to win Wimbledon, the one true dream that I wanted in tennis."

But she also said winning in her homeland felt like "the perfect way" to call it a day.

Reactions

Former world number one and two-time major winner Simona Halep took to twitter to express her admiration for Barty.

"Ash, what can I say, you know I have tears right? My friend, I will miss you on tour. You were different, and special, and we shared some amazing moments. What's next for you? Grand Slam champion in golf?" the Romanian tennis player said, referencing Barty's talents across a sporting smorgasbord that also includes cricket, which she once played professionally.

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) tweeted: "For every young girl that has looked up to you. For every one of us that you've inspired. For your love of the game. Thank you, Ash Barty. For the incredible mark you've left on-court, off-court and in our hearts."