 Tennessee tornadoes kill dozens, destroy buildings | News | DW | 04.03.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Tennessee tornadoes kill dozens, destroy buildings

At least 25 people have died in destructive tornadoes in the southern US state. The damage and travel risks caused voting to close late in Super Tuesday primaries in Tennessee.

A man looks at damage in Tennessee (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Humphrey)

Tornadoes raged through the US state of Tennessee on Tuesday, leaving at least 25 people dead and buildings, cars and planes ripped apart.

The destruction came hours before the southern state voted in Super Tuesday primaries, the most important day in choosing which Democrat candidate will go into the presidential race. Voting was kept open late in many parts of the state owing to the extreme weather and travel risks.

Tens of thousands of people lost power while others had to run for cover as the tornado arrived with little warning. Many people were sleeping when the first round of tornadoes took place early on Tuesday morning.

Hangars and planes at Nashville's John C. Tune airport were also seriously damaged.

Police officers examine damage in Tennessee (Reuters/H. McClary)

Police officers examine damage in Tennessee

'We will rebuild'

Tennessee governor Bill Lee declared an emergency and set up rescue efforts across the state.

He wrote on Twitter that "we will continue deploying search and rescue teams, opening shelters across the state, and sending emergency personnel to our communities hit hardest."

"We encourage all Tennesseans to joins us in praying for the families across the state that are facing tragedy today," the Republican governor added.

Many buildings were missing their roofs, while roads were made impassible. The city of Nashville was especially badly hit.

One tornado in nearby Putnam County damaged more than 100 structures along a path of destruction that lasted for several miles. Authorities imposed a nighttime curfew.

"We are resilient and we're going to rebuild,'' Nashville Mayor John Cooper said. US President Donald Trump also announced he will visit the affected areas on Friday.

  • Floods in Pea Island, North Carolina (Getty Images/M. Wilson)

    Hurricane Dorian batters US southeast coast

    Hurricane Dorian hits North Carolina

    Hurricane Dorian briefly made landfall on the Outer Banks of North Carolina on Friday, hitting the barrier islands with powerful winds and battering waves days after reducing parts of the Bahamas to rubble. Downgraded to a Category 1 storm, Dorian had maximum sustained winds of 90 miles per hour (150 km per hour), according to the National Hurricane Center.

  • Hatteras Island, North Carolina, on Friday as Hurricane Dorian passes over.

    Hurricane Dorian batters US southeast coast

    Not a day at the beach

    Hatteras Island on Friday as Dorian passes over. Storm-hardened locals were reportedly surprised by the force of the storm, and many people have been reported trapped by floodwaters.

  • Hurricane Dorian seen from space

    Hurricane Dorian batters US southeast coast

    Dorian weakens but still dangerous

    A Category 2 Hurricane Dorian shown here off the coast of the US state of Georgia on Tuesday night. The storm slowly moved northward targeting South and North Carolina over Wednesday and Thursday, with the eye remaining just off the coastline.

  • A boarded-up shop in Wilmington, North Carolina, USA

    Hurricane Dorian batters US southeast coast

    Batten down the hatches

    A boarded-up shop in the coastal city of Wilmington, North Carolina on Thursday as Dorian approaches. Many residents of the area heeded evacuation orders, while others prepared to ride out the storm.

  • A pier in North Carolina, USA during Hurricane Dorian

    Hurricane Dorian batters US southeast coast

    The storm approaches

    Storm surge as Dorian moves north off the coast of North Carolina on Thursday. Forecasters said the center of the storm would graze the North Carolina coast Thursday night into Friday morning with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph (161 kph).

  • A damaged mobile home park in Emerald Isle, North Carolina

    Hurricane Dorian batters US southeast coast

    Damaging tornadoes

    A waterspout spawned by Dorian reportedly tore through a mobile home park located near the coast of Emerald Isle, North Carolina on Thursday.

  • A flooded street in Charleston, South Carolina, USA

    Hurricane Dorian batters US southeast coast

    Streets under water

    As Dorian moved along the South Carolina coast on Thursday, storm surges and heavy rain flooded the city of Charleston. Weather forecasters warned that some areas of the Carolina coast could see storm surges of up to 7 feet (2.1 meters) and between 6 and 12 inches of rain.

  • A woman at a beach in Florida, USA, as Hurricane Dorian approaches

    Hurricane Dorian batters US southeast coast

    Too close for comfort

    Dorian grazed the coast of Florida on Tuesday as a strong Category 4 storm. The eye remained far enough off at sea and spared the area from major damage.

  • Abaco Island was one of the worst hit areas by Hurricane Dorian

    Hurricane Dorian batters US southeast coast

    Total destruction in the Bahamas

    Hurricane Dorian ravaged the Bahamas as a monster Category 5 storm. Abaco Island was one of the worst-hit areas. The health minister of the Bahamas said Thursday that the death toll is expected to rise as clean up efforts get underway.


Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

ed/aw (AFP, AP)

DW recommends

US braces for major storm as tornadoes, flooding, hail loom

A massive storm could bring baseball-sized hail to the southern US with bad weather expected to spread to New England and New York state, weather experts said. Authorities also warned of "very strong tornadoes." (10.01.2020)  

Storms Elsa and Fabian leave nine dead across southern Europe

Seven of the deaths from two severe storms were reported in Spain and two in Portugal. Corsica was cut off from mainland Europe and a mini-tornado destroyed 20 homes in southern France. (22.12.2019)  

Deadly tornado tears through Cuba

Three people have been killed and 172 injured after a tornado struck the capital Havana. Although the extent of the damage is not yet known, the Cuban president has described it as "severe." (28.01.2019)  

Tornado kills over 20 people in Alabama

At least 23 people, some of them children, have been confirmed dead after a tornado tore across the southeastern US state of Alabama. Authorities say they expect the death toll to rise. (04.03.2019)  

Hurricane Dorian batters US southeast coast

After carving a path of destruction across the Bahamas, a weakened Hurricane Dorian crawled along the coast of the southeastern US, flooding roads and unleashing tornadoes. It made US landfall as a Category 1 storm. (06.09.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Rare tornado rips through Luxembourg towns  

Related content

USA | Überflutete Straßen

US braces for major storm as tornadoes, flooding, hail loom 10.01.2020

A massive storm could bring baseball-sized hail to the southern US with bad weather expected to spread to New England and New York state, weather experts said. Authorities also warned of "very strong tornadoes."

Unwetter in Portugal

Storms Elsa and Fabian leave nine dead across southern Europe 22.12.2019

Seven of the deaths from two severe storms were reported in Spain and two in Portugal. Corsica was cut off from mainland Europe and a mini-tornado destroyed 20 homes in southern France.

Rare tornado rips through Luxembourg towns 10.08.2019

With winds reaching 128 kilometers per hour a tornado swept through southwestern Luxembourg. Footage posted on social media showed the swirling winds towering above homes and roads and tearing up roofs and tree branches.

Advertisement