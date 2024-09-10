  1. Skip to content
What is the Berlin Process for the Western Balkans?

Lavinia Pitu
October 9, 2024

The Berlin Process was launched in the German capital in 2014 with the aim of bringing Albania, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia closer to the EU. What has been achieved?

https://p.dw.com/p/4lZdJ

The term "Western Balkans" is used for six countries in southeastern Europe: Albania, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia. Although none of them are members of the EU, they all aspire to be part of the European family. 

In 2014, a platform called The Berlin Process for the Western Balkans was launched in the German capital with the aim of helping these countries move closer to the EU. 

Every year, representatives of the Western Balkan countries, the Berlin Process host countries and the EU come together for a number of meetings in a different European city to discuss a wide range of subjects including, among others, the economy, security, the environment and mobility. 

On October 14, the platform will celebrate its tenth anniversary in Berlin. A decade on, what has been achieved by the Berlin Process? And what hasn't?
 

A woman with long brown hair (Lavinia Pitu) smiles at the camera; in the background is a cityscape with buildings, church towers and a river.
Lavinia Pitu Video editor, investigative journalist, TV presenter
