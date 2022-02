The pyramids and sphinx of Giza

No trip to Egypt is compete without a visit to the famous pyramids of Giza, classified as one of the seven wonders of the world. The imposing structures were built by some 10,000 workers between 2620 and 2500 B.C. and are located between the Libyan desert and Cairo. The equally famous and mythical Sphinx statue stands imposingly at the entrance of the complex.