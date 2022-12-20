Ten reasons to travel to Germany
From the Elbphilharmonie to Bavarian bratwurst, there are many reasons to visit Germany. Here are some of the top sites that can't be missed.
Neuschwanstein Castle
Perched on the edge of the Alps, the fairy-tale like Neuschwanstein Castle is famous around the world and even inspired Disney's "Sleeping Beauty" castle. King Ludwig II of Bavaria had it built starting in 1869 as an idealized image of a medieval knight's castle. It was intended to be a retreat for the reclusive king. He planned 200 rooms, but only 15 of them were completed before his death.
Bavarian culture
The culture of the southeastern state of Bavaria has come to represent Germany around the world. Folk music, hearty cuisine, beer, dirndls and lederhosen are some of the typical hallmarks of Bavarian culture found in beer gardens around the region — or at the Oktoberfest in Munich, which has been held every year since 1810, with the exception of the coronavirus pandemic period.
Mainau Island
The flower island of Mainau, located in Lake Constance, changes its look each season. In spring, millions of colorful flowers can be seen reaching towards the sun, and in autumn over 11,000 dahlias are in bloom. Visitors can also check out a palm house and butterfly house, as well as a small farm and a castle. Plus, there's no shortage of magnificent views over Lake Constance.
Mosel Valley
As far back as 2,000 years ago, wine was cultivated by the Romans on the steep slopes of the Mosel, Germany's oldest wine-growing area. This western region is worth a trip not only for its wine, but also for its beautiful landscapes. Numerous picturesque towns line the Moselle river, including popular destinations for excursions such as Trier, Bernkastel-Kues or the Cochem castle (pictured).
Cologne Cathedral
At 157 meters (515 feet), this impressive church towers over the city of Cologne. Yet the landmark was a long time in the making — it took 632 years to build. Deemed a UNESCO World Heritage Site, it is considered to be a perfect example of Gothic architecture. It also holds treasures such as the Shrine of the Three Kings, traditionally believed to contain the bones of the Biblical Magi.
Saxon Switzerland
Rugged cliffs, bizarre sandstone formations and large beech forests make up the landscape of one of Germany's best-known national parks. The entire region offers plenty of options for tourists. One can hike in the Elbe Sandstone Mountains and enjoy the view of the Bastei (pictured), take a climbing course, stroll through historic Pirna or ride the nostalgic Kirnitzschtalbahn tramway.
Frauenkirche in Dresden
The city of Dresden was almost completely destroyed during the Second World War, including the landmark Frauenkirche. The church's ruins served as a memorial for decades, but thanks to the help of donations, the building was restored and opened to the public in 2005. Now, thousands of visitors visit the impressive baroque church in the city's old town, which holds masses as well as concerts.
Brandenburger Tor
Until the 19th century, Berlin was surrounded by a wall with 18 gates that served as entrances to the city. All were demolished, except for the Brandenburg Gate. It survived World War II, then stood on the border between East and West Berlin. Today, it is a symbol of German unity and one of Germany's most famous landmarks.
Hamburg's Elbphilharmonie
After delays, Hamburg's Elbphilharmonie officially opened at the beginning of 2017. With its main concert hall designed by star architecture firm Herzog and De Meuron, the gleaming glass wave built atop a brick warehouse attracts more than a million visitors to its concerts and events every year. Don't miss visiting the Plaza, an observation deck with great views of the harbor.
North Sea and Baltic Sea
The landscape in northern Germany is characterized by the North Sea and the Baltic Sea. The islands of Sylt, Fehmarn, Rügen and Usedom are particularly popular with tourists. The Wadden Sea, part of the North Sea, is particularly unique: Here during low tide, the sea retreats up to 40 kilometers (24 miles). It is home to countless plant and animal species and is protected by UNESCO.