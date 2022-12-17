  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
World Economic Forum
War in Ukraine
FilmGlobal issues

Ten Oscar winners that made film history

2 hours ago

Why "Gone with the Wind" made movie history, "Asphalt Cowboy" exorcised prudery from Hollywood, and Bong Joon Ho's "Parasite" catapulted the Oscars into the 21st century. Arts 21 journeys through nine decades of the Academy Awards.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MW83
Oscar statue
Image: Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP/dpa/picture alliance

Hollywood’s influential Academy of motion Picture Arts and Sciences has honored hundreds of films and filmmakers since the first Oscars ceremony in 1929. Many recipients have since fallen into obscurity, while some have changed film history. The awards are lauded as a cultural zeitgeist, sparking debate and driving social change. Arts 21 presents 10 formative Oscar winners, exploring their historical significance and their impact on contemporary culture.

Vivien Leigh and Hattie McDaniel in
Image: akg-images/picture-alliance

While the 1939 antebellum drama "Gone with the Wind" is heavily criticized for its sanitized portrayal of slavery and racial discrimination, it also marked a milestone in film history: Hattie McDaniel was the first African-American actor to receive an Oscar for her performance in 1940, thus paving the way for numerous Black actors in Hollywood. And yet, for decades to come the Oscars remained primarily the domain of Hollywood's elite "inner circle”— white, self-absorbed men.

Director and Oscar winner Barry Jenkins
Image: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/picture alliance

Barry Jenkins broke through that glass ceiling when his film "Moonlight,” won the Oscar for best picture in 2017. This coming-of-age story centering around a gay, Black lead was hailed by many as a film that ushered in a new era of African-American film in Hollywood. But, of course, Hollywood and the Academy could still do a lot more to support diversity in cinema. Ethnic minorities and women remain grossly underrepresented.

Director and Oscar winner Kathryn Bigelow
Image: Mark J. Terrill/AP/picture alliance

It's hard to believe that Kathryn Bigelow was the first woman to ever win an Oscar for best director in 2010. Her award for the war drama "Hurt Locker" further bolstered discussions surrounding greater gender equity in film production. Are the Oscars a reflection of society? Arts.21 on 10 films that not only entertained audiences, but changed cinema — and, arguably, the world.

Skip next section More from this show

More from this show

Brazil | Amazonas | Emerson Munduruku alias Uyra Sodoma

The art of Uýra Sodoma, half-animal, half-plant

The art of Emerson Pontes explores the complex eco-system of the rainforest.
CultureDecember 17, 202206:21 min
Norway | Oslo | National Museum | Installation of Maret Anne Sara | Reindeer skulls

Art made from dead reindeer

Máret Ánne Sara from Norway fights for the rights of the Sámi with her art.
CultureDecember 17, 202205:40 min
Sweden Stockholm | Demonstration | Climate Activist Greta Thunberg and dog with posters

Greta Thunberg’s "The Climate Book"

"The Climate Book" covers the failures of humanity, the earth’s climate system, but also possible ways out.
CultureDecember 17, 202205:17 min
Show more
Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW Arts.21 (Sendungslogo Kultur.21 englisch)

Arts.21 — The Cultural Magazine

Discover culture. Germany is becoming a crossroads for the creative scene of the 21st century. The world is watching to see what's taking shape in Berlin and beyond.

Go to show Arts.21
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Click here to follow TV coverage live

Ramstein talks: No decision on German tanks for Ukraine

Politics2 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

An Egyptian seller waits for customers to buy consumer goods, rice and oil at a popular market in Cairo.

Economic crisis: Is Egypt the 'new Lebanon?'

Economic crisis: Is Egypt the 'new Lebanon?'

Politics28 minutes ago
More from Africa

Asia

China Litigation Service Center

How China's AI is automating the legal system

How China's AI is automating the legal system

Technology7 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Bernd Schmitz with his cows (and some hens)

Germany's organic farmers are in despair

Germany's organic farmers are in despair

Society6 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A woman stands on a dark street as cars approach

Moldova: Driven to sex work by desperation and poverty

Moldova: Driven to sex work by desperation and poverty

Society15 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A Syrian refugee child is begging for money near Beirut,

Lebanon's middle class vanishes as economy collapses

Lebanon's middle class vanishes as economy collapses

PoliticsJanuary 19, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

The five members of the band Spice Girls posing together

The cult of the 90s

The cult of the 90s

CultureJanuary 19, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Protesters scuffle with riot police officers during the 'Take over Lima' march to demonstrate against Peru's President Dina Boluarte

Protests in Peru: Demonstrators demand Boluarte's resignation

Protests in Peru: Demonstrators demand Boluarte's resignation

Politics35 minutes ago9 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage