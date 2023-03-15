Telling stories through song, dance and shadows
On World Storytelling Day, we look at how stories have been passed down through generations in diverse cultures worldwide.
Hula: Not just a dance
In the hula, dancers do not only dance to the beat of percussion instruments but to Hawaiian language chants and songs. Without these, the dance itself loses its meaning as a story. Besides being used for religious and ceremonial purposes, the hula as a form of storytelling talks about nature, creation tales and those of the gods and goddesses of the islands.
Zajal: Poetry slam of yore
Popular in Lebanon and middle eastern countries, the Zajal can be described as the classical Arabic version of a poetry slam or rap battle. Using colloquial Arabic dialects, contestants engage with one another in an oratory duel that forces poets to create verses out of one another’s final words, which fits a complex metric form. Pictured here is the work of famous Cordoba poet, Ibn Quzman.
Calypso: Social commentary through song
Having first emerged in Trinidad in the 18th century, calypso is sung elsewhere in the southern and eastern Caribbean islands. Enslaved Africans brought to the islands to work on sugar plantations used it to mock their masters and communicate with each other. Later, songs touched on everything from local life and its challenges to political corruption and was even occasionally censored.
Rakugo: Japanese 'sit down' comedy
Meaning 'dropping word,' rakugo is a comedic monologue by a solo storyteller called a "hanashika." Seated on a slightly raised platform, they usually only have a paper fan and a small piece of cloth as props and play multiple characters by changing the pitch and tone of their voices and using slight gestures. The clever use of wit is important for creating a a punchline known as a 'drop' (ochi).
Bharatanatyam: Dance about deities
Having originated in Tamil Nadu, in South India, bharatanatyam is a dance that is considered a form of prayer. Through rythmic footwork, facial expressions, hand gestures and body movements, Indian temple dancers or devadasis, tell stories of specific deities, such as Krishna or Shiva that are unique to different temples or spiritual days.
Shadow puppetry: Shedding light on societal themes
Having originated during the Han Dynasty in China, traditional shadow puppetry has since spread throughout southeast Asia. Most often seen at celebrations such as weddings or religious festivals, the puppets are silhouettes carved out of leather or paper that are then manipulated on long rods by storytellers. Folk stories, moral lessons and local customs are general themes of shadow puppet shows.
Griots: Keepers of history
Griots, or jelis, are traditional West African storytellers who through their unique blend of music, storytelling, and oral history, bring to life the stories of their people, giving voice to their struggles and triumphs, and keeping their cultural traditions alive. In some West African cultures, griots were at once singers of praise and messengers for nobility. Pictured here are griots in Mali.