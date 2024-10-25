Tell us your favorite Love Matters topic to win a prize!

As we enter into a new season, we want to know which subjects are the most interesting to our audience. Which past episode of our podcast did you like best? Let us know for your chance to win some fabulous DW prizes.

DW’s video podcast Love Matters is back for a new season of truly outspoken conversations around love, sex and relationships in India. Hosted by India’s top sexuality educator, Leeza Mangaldas, each episode navigates a complex and often sensitive subject, unravelling identity, social norms, dating and desire.

Check out our podcast and tell us which past episode you liked best for a chance to win some fabulous DW prizes.



A) Coming out when you’re married

B) The Ex-Factor: How to deal with breakups

C) Hard facts and myth busting: Men’s sexual health

Participation is possible until November 11th 2024. Our conditions of participation apply.