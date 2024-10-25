  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Middle EastUS election 2024Ukraine
Lifestyle

Tell us you favorite Love Matters topic to win a prize!

October 25, 2024

As we enter into a new season, we want to know which subjects are the most interesting to our audience. Which past episode of our podcast did you like best? Let us know for your chance to win some fabulous DW prizes.

https://p.dw.com/p/4loVw
Love Matters podcast host Leeza Mangaldas holding a tea cup
Love Matters podcast host Leeza Mangaldas holding a tea cupImage: DW

DW’s video podcast Love Matters is back for a new season of truly outspoken conversations around love, sex and relationships in India. Hosted by India’s top sexuality educator, Leeza Mangaldas, each episode navigates a complex and often sensitive subject, unravelling identity, social norms, dating and desire.

Check out our podcastand tell us which past episode you liked best for a chance to win some fabulous DW prizes.



 

Participation is possible until November 11th 2024. Our conditions of participation apply.

Picture of a DW set includig a softshell jacket, a bag and a luggage strap.
You can win this DW set includig a softshell jacket, a bag and a luggage strap.Image: DW
Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Our Podcast

www.dw.com