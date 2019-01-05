 Tell us: Which mountains have you climbed? | Euromaxx | DW | 07.01.2019

Euromaxx

Tell us: Which mountains have you climbed?

This week, Euromaxx presents Europe’s best-known mountains. Which peaks have you scaled so far?

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Der Berg ruft

This week, Euromaxx is traveling to Europe’s best-known mountain ranges to learn more about their history and touristic development. What about you? Which mountain treks have you explored? 

Send us a picture of yourself of your hiking companions in the mountains. Whether in the winter or in the summer – let us know what you’ve been up to!

As a thank-you, we’ll give away an exclusive Euromaxx watch to one of our lucky contestants. The entry deadline is 12 noon on UTC, January 11th, 2019. As always, our decisions are final and we wish you the very best of luck!
   

   

