Telegram: The app that defies calls for hate censorship

After the arrest of Telegram's boss in France, attention is focusing on the messaging app and its hands-off approach to content moderation. Some blame it for enflaming unrest, other see it as a den for criminal activity.

Telegram Messenger, better known as Telegram, is a social media and instant messaging service. For millions of users it is simply a daily tool for communication. For others it is much more than that.

At its most basic level Telegram enables users to chat, and share photos and files for free. It offers end-to-end encryption for voice and video calls. It also lets users post things, use cryptocurrency, have unlimited cloud storage, create groups for up to 200,000 members or start channels with an unlimited number of subscribers — and untold influence.

As of 2022, it offers a paid subscription version for those who want more features like faster downloads. The company says making money "driven by our users, rather than advertisers or shareholders" lets them stay independent. They promise that private messaging will remain free "no ads, no subscription fees, forever."

Such features and promises have made it a powerful social network throughout much of the world. Some critics have blamed it for enflaming the recent anti-immigrant riots across the UK. Others point to everything from disinformation campaigns aimed at supporters of Ukraine to illegal activities such as drug dealing and weapons smuggling.

Telegram's lack of content moderation has been blamed for spreading fake news that caused rioting in the UK Image: Hollie Adams/REUTERS

What sets Telegram apart?

What makes Telegram different from other apps like WhatsApp is its unrelenting focus on privacy and its strong stance against censorship. This makes it especially popular in places with authoritarian regimes or where people fear eavesdropping. Government opposition groups are big users.

Still others may use Telegram to avoid having their data end up in the hands of Big Tech or advertisers. Some may have been banned from Twitter or Facebook and need a new outlet.

At the beginning of 2024, Telegram had more than 800 million active monthly users, according to numbers crunched by Demand Sage, a data analytics company. That is a huge increase on the 300 million users at the start of 2021.

Demand Sage expects it to reach 1 billion users by the end of the year. On its own website Telegram claims to already have over 950 million active users.

In parts of the world Telegram is the most popular instant-messaging app. India has the most users by far, followed by Russia, Indonesia, America, Brazil and Egypt. It has been reportedly blocked in China, Iran, Cuba, Thailand and Pakistan.

Supporters demand release of Telegram boss in France

Where did Telegram come from?

Telegram was founded in St. Petersburg by Russian-born Pavel Durov and his brother, Nikolai, in 2013. Pavel Durov is now chief executive (CEO) of the company.

Before creating Telegram the pair had started VKontakte, or VK, in 2006. That social platform was a huge success but caught the attention of the Russian authorities. Durov left Russia in 2014 for self-imposed exile, sold his part of VK and took Telegram with him.

After stops in Berlin, London and Singapore, the company's development team is now based in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

But nothing is forever in the digital world, and the company threatens to up-sticks anytime: "We're currently happy with Dubai, although are ready to relocate again if local regulations change," according to their website.

Why was Telegram's CEO and co-founder arrested?

They may be packing sooner than they thought. On August 24, the 39-year-old billionaire CEO was arrested after his jet touched down at Paris–Le Bourget Airport in France.

Durov's arrest — a first of its kind — was a surpise to many and could be in connection with a French request or a wider EU request for not complying with regulations. Details were not given, but most reports point to the company's lack of content moderation and its lack of cooperation with law enforcement authorities.

A company statement on Telegram on Sunday seems to underpin this:

"Telegram abides by EU laws … its moderation is within industry standards and constantly improving." It went on to say that its CEO has nothing to hide and is often in Europe. "It is absurd to claim that a platform or its owner are responsible for abuse of that platform."

Indeed when it comes to moderation or deletion, Telegram policy is quite simple as it only deals with publicly available content. All chats are private among the participants and the company will not process any requests relating to them.

Forbes estimates Pavel Durow's fortune at $15.5 billion, well up from the $3.4 billion it calculated in 2020 Image: STEVE JENNINGS/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP

What's next for Telegram?

All this scrutiny is likely unwelcome — at least for now. By bringing attention to Telegram, attention is also being brought to its much-touted promise of security.

Experts point out that messages on Telegram are not automatically end-to-end encrypted; users must choose this option. The app also uses its own encryption tools and doesn't allow these to be tested by anyone on the outside. If its privacy protocols are proven to be lacking, the news could put an end to the company's biggest selling point.

Besides disruption for Telegram's daily operations, Durov's arrest is likely to unsettle users who may question what the company is divulging to get out of jail.

More broadly, by taking on Telegram governments are pushing a discussion about free speech, censorship, free information and control of global digital platforms.

By holding a company founder responsible, authorities are trying to get more control of illegal activity and slow online conspiracy theories, extremism and terrorist recruiting, among other things.

With so much to lose Telegram is likely to pull out all the stops to hold off more regulation. As the company makes clear, it is ready to move at the drop of a hat. But where can it hide?

Edited by: Uwe Hessler