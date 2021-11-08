 Teenage species replenishers | Euromaxx - Lifestyle in Europe | DW | 05.11.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Euromaxx

Teenage species replenishers

Two young students from Staffordshire, England, have a vision: They want to help save Britain's endangered frogs, turtles and snakes.

Watch video 04:11

More in the Media Center

euromaxx | Bier

Just Four Ingredients: How German Beer Is Made | Food Secrets Ep. 16 08.11.2021

DW Euromaxx (Sendungslogo)

Euromaxx - Lifestyle Europe 06.11.2021

Oslo Bilder aus der DW-Sendung Euromaxx vom 6. November 2021

Oslo - City of the Future 05.11.2021

Radmobil Bilder aus der DW-Sendung Euromaxx vom 6. November 2021

Giving bikes the right of way 05.11.2021

More from Euromaxx Videos

DW Euromaxx | Cidre, Apfelschaumwein

Where everything’s made of apples: the Route du Cidre 12.11.2021

DW Euromaxx | Vanishing Berlin, Alexander Steffen

Alexander Steffen documents the vanishing Berlin 12.11.2021

DW Euromaxx |  Flambahn, Flamsbahn, Flåmsbana

Through mountains and fjords: Norway’s Flåmsbana 12.11.2021

DW Euromaxx | Blaudruck

Bluer than blue: Traditional indigo dyeing 12.11.2021

More from Euromaxx

Euromaxx - Lifestyle Europe

Euromaxx - Lifestyle Europe 12.11.2021

A huge dam in France is serving as artist Klaus Dauven’s canvas.

Larger-than-life Art: Reverse graffiti on a dam 12.11.2021

DW Euromaxx 05.11.2021 TTBurgfoto Copyright: DW

The fascination with old castles and forts 10.11.2021

DW Euromaxx 05.11.2021 TTBraga Copyright: DW

Braga: home of the happy Portuguese 10.11.2021

Read also

Urheber: Manuel Rueda Ort: Colombia 13. A golden poison frog, or Philobates Terribilis rests on a leaf at the Tesoros de Colombia breeding facility in Cundinamarca Colombia on Jan 29.

The Colombian frog farm trying to put animal traffickers out of business 17.03.2021

In one of the world’s most biodiverse countries, thousands of animals fall victim to poaching each year. Could captive breeding projects help save some from extinction?

Felsmalereien in La Lindosa/Chiribiquete in Kolumbien Copyright: Jörg Denzer

Spectacular Ice Age rock paintings found in Colombian rainforest 21.12.2020

Archaeologists have discovered tens of thousands of prehistoric paintings of animals and humans in a remote area of Colombia. Some now-extinct animals are depicted, meaning the art is likely more than 12,500 years old.