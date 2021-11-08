Teenage species replenishers

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Two young students from Staffordshire, England, have a vision: They want to help save Britain's endangered frogs, turtles and snakes.
In one of the world’s most biodiverse countries, thousands of animals fall victim to poaching each year. Could captive breeding projects help save some from extinction?
Archaeologists have discovered tens of thousands of prehistoric paintings of animals and humans in a remote area of Colombia. Some now-extinct animals are depicted, meaning the art is likely more than 12,500 years old.
© 2021 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version