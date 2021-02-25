Teenage prodigy: Billie Eilish up close in new documentary

"This is my parents' bed and I sleep in here because I am scared of monsters in my bedroom," says Billie Eilish, as the camera focuses on her face. The trailer for The World's a Little Blurry is interspersed with images of the young woman, with blue hair, sometimes green, playing with her brother, recording a song or speaking about love.

Then there are shots of the young singer asking her mother why she must cope instead of simply "missing people," and another one telling her audience how important it is to live in the moment: "Are you guys okay? You guys need to be okay because you're all the reason I'm okay."

The young superstar shows how juggling exuberance and angst in a world of uncertainty is part of her everyday experience — something many young people can relate to as well: "It is a horrible time to be a teenager, kids are depressed," says Eilish's mother in the film, which premieres on streaming platform Apple TV+ on February 26.

An almost completely documented life

Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry is directed by American filmmaker, documentarian, theater director and producer R.J. Cutler, who has made films including The War Room and The Perfect Candidate. The documentary on Billie Eilish focuses on the creation of the singer's debut studio album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

The album was released in 2019 and featured songs like "Bad Guy," which became a global hit, "You Should See Me in a Crown" and "Bury A Friend."

Altogether, Eilish and her brother Finneas won seven Grammys in 2020, including Song of the Year and Record of the Year for "Bad Guy." Finneas won a Grammy for best producer, while his sister bagged the Grammys for Best New Artist, Album of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. The siblings, who were homeschooled, famously co-wrote the songs in Finneas' bedroom at their parents' house in Highland Park, Los Angeles.

Billie Eilish was suddenly everywhere in 2019

According to Los Angeles Magazine, director Cutler and his team began filming for The World's a Little Blurry in 2019 and proposed an "observational lens, storytelling with no filter, filming performances as intimately as possible." Cutler himself called the setting "a rich opportunity for us filmmakers," as he recounted that like most people born in 2001, Eilish's life was almost completely documented.

"There was a GoPro on a tripod in a bedroom and if the kids felt inspired, they turned it on… If there was a meeting or a conversation or a song, their mother would turn on her iPhone and film. She's seeing things only a mother can see and you're getting this remarkable mother's perspective," Cutler told the magazine.

A record-breaking artist

Eilish had already begun creating waves in the music scene in 2015, when as a 13-year-old, she recorded some songs, including "Ocean Eyes," which was written and produced by her brother, Finneas. The two uploaded it on SoundCloud so her dance teacher could access it, Eilish told the magazine TeenVogue in 2017. A website called HillDilly found and reposted it, making it a big success.

For Eilish, there's been no looking back since then.

Along with becoming the youngest person and first woman to win the four main Grammy categories, Eilish has also since become the youngest artist to write and perform a James Bond theme song for the upcoming film.

Billie Eilish's James Bond song and its iconic predecessors The youngest Bond singer The 18-year-old star of weird mainstream pop has been hired to create a fresh theme song for the venerable 007 franchise — becoming the youngest artist to ever take up the task. "It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way," said Eilish. "James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I'm still in shock." "No Time to Die" hits theaters in April.

Billie Eilish's James Bond song and its iconic predecessors Have to risk it all Sam Smith read the screenplay to the James Bond film "Spectre" and then penned the title song in 20 minutes — a record even for him. "The pressure to deliver a Bond song that stands against all the rest feels quite intense," he said in an interview upon the release of "Writing's on the Wall," on September 25, 2015. It became the first theme song in the history of the franchise to top the charts

Billie Eilish's James Bond song and its iconic predecessors Golden words Shirley Bassey sang the theme songs for not one but three memorable Bond films: "Goldfinger" in 1964, "Diamonds are Forever" in 1971 and "Moonraker" eight years later. In 2014, the Welsh singer with the strong voice released a new album that includes a 50th anniversary re-recording of "Goldfinger," which starred a slick Sean Connery as secret agent 007.

Billie Eilish's James Bond song and its iconic predecessors The tiger and the thunderball Tom Jones, nicknamed "the tiger" and also from Wales like Shirley Bassey, sang the title song for the fourth James Bond movie, starring Sean Connery. The song's lyrics rhyme a fitting description of the film's hero: "He always runs while others walk, he acts while other men just talk, he looks at this world and wants it all, so he strikes like thunderball." If that isn't James Bond to a T!

Billie Eilish's James Bond song and its iconic predecessors On the wings of danger Paul McCartney and his wife Linda wrote the title theme for the 1973 Bond movie "Live and Let Die." McCartney's band Wings performed the song, which became one of the group's most successful singles. It was certainly the most successful Bond song at the time. After six films with Sean Connery, this edition starred Roger Moore as the quintessential agent.

Billie Eilish's James Bond song and its iconic predecessors One of a kind "Nobody Does It Better" was recorded by Carly Simon as the title song for the 1977 Bond film, "The Spy Who Loved Me." It was the first theme song titled differently than the movie since "Dr. No," the very first Bond flick in 1962. The song was a huge international hit, one of the most successful Bond theme songs ever and it hit number two on the US charts.

Billie Eilish's James Bond song and its iconic predecessors Singer on screen Grammy-award-winning, Scottish-born Sheena Easton sang "For Your Eyes Only" in the 1981 Bond hit movie, again starring Roger Moore. So far, Easton is the only artist to actually be seen singing on film during the opening scenes.

Billie Eilish's James Bond song and its iconic predecessors I've got you in my sight "Golden Eye," the title song for the 17th Bond movie in 1995, was written especially for pop icon Tina Turner — and, not surprisingly, it was a huge success. It was also Pierce Brosnan's first shot at the role of James Bond.

Billie Eilish's James Bond song and its iconic predecessors Die please, just not today Madonna wrote and performed the title song for "Die Another Day." Although different from traditional Bond theme music, the song was a commercial success worldwide. The 2002 film was Pierce Brosnan's final performance as 007.

Billie Eilish's James Bond song and its iconic predecessors Let the sky come down Adele, one of the UK's bestselling singer/songwriters, wrote and composed "Skyfall" for the 23rd James Bond movie, calling it "one of the proudest moments" of her life. In 2013, the soulful singer won the best original song Oscar for "Skyfall" — the first Oscar for a Bond film in 47 years. Author: Dagmar Breitenbach



She will shortly release a much-awaited follow-up to her first album. On Tuesday's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Eilish said she had spent the first weeks of COVID lockdown creating her new songs.

'A sliver of my life'

Speaking about filming for The World's a Little Blurry, Eilish told Colbert that having a camera around all the time was "very invasive... but it's also fun because… as human beings, I think we all tend to feel pretty irrelevant all the time… and sometimes I just was like, 'You gotta go,' it was fun! It was fun to have people who are literally there to watch you live your life."

She acknowledged that the film was "pretty much me," which made it all the more difficult for her to watch it, because in her own words, "she was super-annoying then."

But while the film was shot over a period of three years, she said that viewers should not assume that the movie told them everything about her: "You're seeing a sliver of my life at that time… and I say that because I grew up watching documentaries about artists and whatever and in my head immediately, when I was younger, I was like, 'Oh now I know every single thing about them.'"