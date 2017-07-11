 Teen who filmed Floyd’s death receives Pulitzer honor | News | DW | 11.06.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Teen who filmed Floyd’s death receives Pulitzer honor

Darnella Frazier was recognized by the journalism prize board for "courageously recording the murder of George Floyd." Her video sparked protests around the world.

Still from Darnella Frazier's video

Darnella Frazier's video sparked protests worldwide

Darnella Frazier, whotook the video of George Floyd's death in May 2020, won a special citation at the Pulitzer Prize ceremony on Friday.

Frazier, who was 17 at the time of the incident, was cited "for courageously recording the murder of George Floyd, a video that spurred protests against police brutality, around the world, highlighting the crucial role of citizens in journalists' quest for truth and justice," according to the Pulitzer Prize Board.

Watch video 02:00

Demonstrations mark anniversary of George Floyd's death

The video showed Minneapolis police officers pinning Floyd on the ground for several minutes, as he uttered "I can't breathe." The video spread around the world and led to massive protests across the US and in other countries against police brutality and systemic racism.

News organizations also won awards for their coverage of the protests that erupted from the video, including the Associated Press and the Star Tribune of Minneapolis newspaper.

Watch video 02:56

Minneapolis activists campaign for police reform

Derek Chauvin, the officer who kneeled on Floyd's neck, was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in April. Frazier testified during the trial and her video was featured.  

Watch video 02:14

George Floyd case: Jury convicts Derek Chauvin of murder

kbd/aw (AP, Reuters)

DW recommends

Remembering George Floyd through street art

George Floyd's murder by police officer Derek Chauvin inspired street artists around the world to express their support with the Black Lives Matter movement.  

Advertisement