Teen who filmed Floyd’s death receives Pulitzer honor

Darnella Frazier, whotook the video of George Floyd's death in May 2020, won a special citation at the Pulitzer Prize ceremony on Friday.

Frazier, who was 17 at the time of the incident, was cited "for courageously recording the murder of George Floyd, a video that spurred protests against police brutality, around the world, highlighting the crucial role of citizens in journalists' quest for truth and justice," according to the Pulitzer Prize Board.

The video showed Minneapolis police officers pinning Floyd on the ground for several minutes, as he uttered "I can't breathe." The video spread around the world and led to massive protests across the US and in other countries against police brutality and systemic racism.

News organizations also won awards for their coverage of the protests that erupted from the video, including the Associated Press and the Star Tribune of Minneapolis newspaper.

Derek Chauvin, the officer who kneeled on Floyd's neck, was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in April. Frazier testified during the trial and her video was featured.

