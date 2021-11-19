 Tedros Ghebreyesus: No one is safe until we are all safe | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 29.11.2021

DW News

Tedros Ghebreyesus: No one is safe until we are all safe

DW Covid-19 Special Sendungslogo englisch

COVID-19 Special: Singapore makes the unvaccinated pay 19.11.2021

Ask Derrick: Who should get a booster? 19.11.2021

05.11.2018, Hessen, Frankfurt/Main: Ein Passagierflugzeug befindet sich im Landeanflug auf den Flughafen Frankfurt. Foto: Silas Stein/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Travel bans imposed to slow spread of new virus variant 27.11.2021

29.08.2020, Berlin, Impression von der Anti-Corona Großdemo, die erneut von der Bewegung Querdenken 711 aus Stuttgart angemeldet wurde. Nachdem der Berliner Senat die Demonstration verboten hatte, haben das Berliner Verwaltungsgericht und in weiterer Instanz das Oberverwaltungsgericht Berlin-Brandenburg diese Demo genehmigt. Zur Kundgebung wurde unter dem Motto Sturm auf Berlin und mit dem Hashtag #Berlin2908 aufgerufen. Gekommen sind erneut Demonstranten aus den unterschiedlichsten Lagern, die meisten ohne Mund- / Nasenschutz unterwegs waren. Dabei auch wieder Rechte, Reichsbürger, Impfgegner und allerhand sonstige Verschwörungstheoretiker, die gegen die anhaltenden Corona-Maßnahmen protestieren. Weil die Teilnehmer sich nicht an die Abstandsregeln gehalten haben, wurde die Demo von der Polizei teilweise aufgelöst. Im Bild: Demonstranten vor dem Brandenburger Tor mit Flaggen des Deutschen Kaiserreiches und Preußen sowie eine großen Q der Q-Bewegung bzw. QAnon-Bewegung.

Coping with people who have fallen down a rabbit hole 18.11.2021

Adam Grundhoff Sendedatum: 29.11.2021 Professor Dr. Adam Grundhoff, Leibniz-Institut für Experimentelle Virologie

Virologist Grundhoff explains why Omicron is so dangerous 29.11.2021

Ask Derrick: Surviving COVID-19 29.11.2021

A bus carrying passengers crosses the The Johor - Singapore Causeway in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. Malaysia and Singapore reopened their borders for fully vaccinated citizens and some others, after nearly two years of closure due to the pandemic that had stranded many Malaysians working in the neighboring city-state away from their families. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

Travel between Singapore and Malaysia resumes 29.11.2021

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 21: (L-R) Jimin, J-Hope, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Suga, and V of BTS perform onstage during the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for MRC)

BTS performs first live concerts since pandemic begin 29.11.2021

HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 13: Laboratory Technician David Salazar analyzes COVID-19 samples, during the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) preparation process, at the Genview Diagnosis lab on August 13, 2021 in Houston, Texas. Across the Houston metropolitan area, testing has significantly increased as the Delta variant overwhelms hospitals, and schools and business's continue to reopen. Houston has seen an upward increase of Delta infections, and research is showing the Delta variant to be 60% more contagious than its predecessor the Alpha variant, also known as COVID-19. Brandon Bell/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

WHO: Omicron variant underlines need for global 'pandemic treaty' 29.11.2021

The emergence of the omicron variant shows how "perilous and precarious" the situation is, the WHO's chief warned. The EU and Germany's Merkel have backed negotiations on an accord to prevent future pandemics.

A woman receives a nasal swab, from a health worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE), to be tested for COVID-19 at the Fourways Life Hospital in Johannesburg on June 28, 2021. - South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa on June 27, 2021 reimposed restrictions for two weeks to combat a surge in the highly contagious coronavirus Delta variant. He banned all gatherings, except for funerals where numbers will be capped at 50, and also ordered a ban on the sale of alcohol. Eateries and restaurants will not be allowed to serve sit-down meals, and will only be allowed to sell food for take-away or delivery. A nighttime curfew has been lengthened by an hour - starting at 9pm till 4am. (Photo by Emmanuel Croset / AFP) (Photo by EMMANUEL CROSET/AFP via Getty Images)

South Africa: Scientists detect new COVID-19 variant 25.11.2021

South Africa's health minister has said a newly identified variant is a "major threat" to efforts to curb COVID." Scientists said the variant, which has spread fast among young people, could be behind a spike in cases.

28.05.2021 Eine Frau im Schutzanzug arbeitet bei einem Besuch von Bundesgesundheitsminister Spahn in einem Hochsicherheitslabor im «National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)». Auf Wunsch von Bundeskanzlerin Merkel reist Spahn parallel zum Staatsbesuch des französischen Präsidenten Macron nach Südafrika; um zusammen mit Frankreich den Aufbau einer eigenen Impfstoffproduktion in Afrika zu unterstützen. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

WHO names new coronavirus variant omicron and classifies it as a 'variant of concern' 26.11.2021

The UN health body has given the new variant a name and said it is a "variant of concern." The World Health Organization has urged against hasty travel curbs while it gathers more data.

20.10.2021****A medical technology student works in a laboratory as limited face-to-face classes resume at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila on October 20, 2021, ahead of a government plan to pilot face-to-face primary and secondary classes on November 15 in COVID-19 low risk areas. (Photo by JAM STA ROSA / AFP)

Coronavirus digest: Germany confirms third case of omicron variant 28.11.2021

A person who arrived in the western state of Hesse from South Africa has been infected with the new variant. Denmark and Italy are the latest EU countries to announce omicron cases. Follow DW for the latest.