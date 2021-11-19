Tedros Ghebreyesus: No one is safe until we are all safe

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
The emergence of the omicron variant shows how "perilous and precarious" the situation is, the WHO's chief warned. The EU and Germany's Merkel have backed negotiations on an accord to prevent future pandemics.
South Africa's health minister has said a newly identified variant is a "major threat" to efforts to curb COVID." Scientists said the variant, which has spread fast among young people, could be behind a spike in cases.
The UN health body has given the new variant a name and said it is a "variant of concern." The World Health Organization has urged against hasty travel curbs while it gathers more data.
A person who arrived in the western state of Hesse from South Africa has been infected with the new variant. Denmark and Italy are the latest EU countries to announce omicron cases. Follow DW for the latest.
© 2021 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version