Techtopia: True crime series explains tech topics on YouTube

Dubbed Techtopia, the video format will run for four episodes and each will dive into a different aspect of digital policy in a different country. It is available in three languages.

From Big Data in India to Predictive Policing in the Netherlands, the series aims to sensitize a young, urban audience to the pitfalls, but also to the benefits of modern technology. "It would have been easy to make this a dystopian story, but we wanted to make sure we kept balanced," explains Senior Editor Kerstin Hilt, Analysis and Reports. "That's why we named it 'Techtopia', because we can use technology to move either towards a dystopia or a utopia."

The series tells stories that could happen to anyone in the audience. "The idea is to show that we are not talking about science-fiction here," says DW's Chief Technology Correspondent Janosch Delcker, who reported and wrote the series and also presents the English-language version. "And we illustrate that with gripping real-life stories."

The goal of the series is to explain to viewers that technology is everywhere and that it is important to understand the context. The target audience is 20 to 35 years old, lives in urban areas, and is interested in technology.

Techtopia is available on YouTube in English, Hindi and Spanish.