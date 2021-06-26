 Tech-savvy Egypt targets TikTokers and digital dissidents | Middle East| News and analysis of events in the Arab world | DW | 26.06.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Middle East

Tech-savvy Egypt targets TikTokers and digital dissidents

Egypt's cybercrime law was written to fight extremists and terror organizations that use the internet to promote their ideas among youth. So why is the government going after influencers?

Egyptian influencers Haneen Hossam and Mawada Eladhm who were sent to prison

Egyptian influencers Haneen Hossam (left) and Mawada Eladhm have been sent to a maximum security prison

In recent years, Egypt has become a thriving place for digital technology — as well as the Middle East's No. 1 internet censor. 

"Communications and technology are the fastest-growing sectors of the Egyptian economy, with recent growth averaging about 16%," David Butter, analyst at the London-based think tank Chatham House, told DW.

However, he said, there is an obvious contradiction between Egypt's "rapid development of the digital economy, such as the taxation system, fintech and health care, and the general policy of the state seeking to control all forms of discourse, with heavy-handed, often brutal, behavior from the security authorities and the judiciary."

The latest example of this contradiction is the sentencing of the social media influencers Mawada Eladhm, 23, and Haneen Hossam, 20, to six and 10 years, respectively, in prison on charges of "human trafficking," in addition to fines of 300,000 Egyptian pounds (€16,000/$19,000). Three male employees of video-sharing app Likee— Abdel Hamid, Mohamed Alaa Eddin and Ahmed Salah Attiya — were also sentenced to six years in prison each for helping Eladhm and Hossam.

Watch video 06:02

Fighting sexual harassment in Egypt

Together, Eladhm and Hossam have more than 4 million followers across Instagram, Twitter and TikTok. The government had monitored their video clips, even though the content was nonpolitical. 

'Punishing social media'

Egypt's Anti-Cyber and Information Technology Crimes Law was ratified by President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi on August 18, 2018, and has given the authorities wide-reaching powers to punish "anyone who violates the values and principles of the family in the Egyptian society," states the Washington-based Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy.

The law is officially aimed at fighting extremist and terrorist organizations that use the internet to promote their ideas to youths. It also bans the online dissemination of information on army and police movement and criminalizes hacking into information systems. Its Article 7 grants the investigative authorities the power to block any website whenever they deem that the website's content promotes extremist ideas that violate national security or damages the Egyptian economy. 

The Internet and Communication Technologies vision released by the Communications and Information Technology Ministry aims to transform Egypt into the Middle East's largest digital society by 2050. The second-largest market, which is also known for its harsh conviction of dissidents and online activists who are not in line with the government, is Saudi Arabia.

According to the Egyptian media organization Mada, which reports in English and Arabic, the situation for bloggers and social media influencers has become worse since the beginning of a security campaign against female content creators on TikTok and Likee. At least 10 women have been convicted since last September.

Watch video 02:34

Satirist Bassem Youssef on Egypt's democracy

Hossam and Eladhm were initially found guilty of "violating family principles and values in Egyptian society" under Articles 22, 25 and 27 of the cybercrime law in September, but after a successful appeal, the case was transferred to Cairo's Criminal Court and the charge of human trafficking was added for both influencers.

In a clip, Eladhm had encouraged women to sign up for the video platform Likee and monetize their video clips through engaging in communication with users. According to prosecutors, that constituted "using girls in acts contrary to the principles and values of Egyptian society with the aim of gaining material benefits."

Sentencing sparks outcry

The harsh sentencing has sparked outcry from rights organizations. In a statement issued Tuesday, nine Egyptian NGOs publicly condemned the sentences. The organizations called for the government to "stop imposing its ill-defined perceptions of family values on citizens, to stop monitoring social media sites, and to stop punishing social media users with imprisonment."

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi

El-Sissi has pushed for digital progress — as long as it doesn't target the state's professed values

Tarek Radwan, the head of the Human Rights Committee in the House of Representatives, has accused the organizations of the "politicization" of Hossam and Eladhm's case, and condemned "voices that use human rights" to criticize the Egyptian judiciary's handling of the women's trial.

Hossam, who had tried to escape security forces but was caught, broadcast an emotional Instagram live session before she was arrested. She addressed el-Sissi, asked for help and condemned the "unfair" handling of her case. The video has been watched almost 3.5 million times.

Her appeal and the international coverage of the case have not brought about a change. Similarly, calls by the families have remained unanswered and given the fact that the cybercrime law is in line with el-Sissi's governance, it's unlikely he will intervene.

"It's egregious that women who are monetizing social media as influencers, an activity that takes place quite regularly and on a daily basis around the world, are being sentenced to six to 10 years in prison on human trafficking charges," Mai El-Sadany, managing director of the Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy, told DW. "There are serious cases of human trafficking that do take place in Egypt, and this is not it."  

  • Young women take pictures of themselves standing in front of graffiti-filled walls.

    Street art in the Egyptian revolution

    A time for hope

    It's the beginning of the revolution in 2011 and young Egyptians hold together in the face of former President Hosni Mubarak's oppressive regime.

  • A mural showing young men and a slogan in Arabic.

    Street art in the Egyptian revolution

    Early days

    A graffiti made in the early days of the protests has slogans which say, "Revolution is in our veins."

  • Painting of a boy holding a piece of bread

    Street art in the Egyptian revolution

    Common woes

    Another mural by Ammar Abo Bakr, painted at Mohamed Mahmoud Street, shows a tearful boy holding a piece of bread.

  • A graffiti on a wall in Cairo shows a young boy on the left, with his eyes closed, Next to him is a woman holding a rose in her hand, followed by the head of a man who appears to be screaming.

    Street art in the Egyptian revolution

    Victims of the revolution

    This mural depicts the brutal beating and murder of Egyptian blogger Khaled Said in 2010.

  • This street painting shows Egypt's former ruler Hosni Mubarak, former military chief Mohamed Tantawy and former President Mohamed Mursi.

    Street art in the Egyptian revolution

    Dwindling hope

    This street painting shows Egypt's former ruler Hosni Mubarak, former military chief Mohamed Tantawy and former President Mohamed Mursi. The words in Arabic read, "No, the Brotherhood's Constitution, it's valid."

  • A street mural showing a wounded boy.

    Street art in the Egyptian revolution

    Speaking through art

    Street artists used images like these to communicate their dissatisfaction with the regime and to also create awareness about the plight of ordinary people

  • A view of the mural on Mohamed Mahmoud street in Cairo

    Street art in the Egyptian revolution

    Symbol of protests

    Graffiti artists often painted on the walls in Mohamed Mahmoud Street, the center of clashes between protesters and security forces in Cairo in 2011.

  • This painting shows a man with a clown mask holding ancient Egyptian scepters of kinship.

    Street art in the Egyptian revolution

    The last pharoah wins

    It's 2014, and ousted ruler Hosni Mubarak has been released from prison. Will President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi lose his popularity? This painting shows a man with a clown mask holding ancient Egyptian scepters of kinship.

  • A painting on the Berlin wall

    Street art in the Egyptian revolution

    'Revolution without hope nor despair'

    This mural by Ammar Abo Bakr was made in Berlin in 2015, following the death of Shaimaa al Sabbagh, an Egyptian poet and activist.

  • A wall painting shows the face of a cat with mice peeping from behind.

    Street art in the Egyptian revolution

    No space for art

    This recent picture that was painted by Polish artist Lukasz Zasadni adorns the walls of a cemetery in Cairo. Street murals are no longer very common in Egypt.

    Author: Manasi Gopalakrishnan


DW recommends

In Egypt, online group Qawem saving hundreds of women from sextortion

Technology has facilitated the sexual exploitation of thousands of women in Egypt. To save others from the same destiny, a young Egyptian man launched an online group dedicated to confronting extorters.  

Opinion: Is Egypt's #MeToo movement a boon or a bane for women?

The case of an alleged gang rape has seen the resurgence of a #MeToo movement which aims to hold sexual predators accountable. But now the tables have been turned on the victims themselves, writes Wafaa Albadry.  

GMF digital session: The power of influencers — and what they mean for democracy

Influencers are mostly footballers and fashionistas. But around the world, some are also now using their huge reach on social media to post and tweet about democracy and pluralism, acting as a force for social change.  

Advertisement

World

My Europe: What we can learn from Yugoslavia's collapse

Tech-savvy Egypt targets TikTokers and digital dissidents

Opinion: Derek Chauvin's sentence is not enough

Mexico: 18 dead after shootout between rival drug cartels

Afghanistan: Biden meets Ghani amid US troop withdrawal