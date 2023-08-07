  1. Skip to content
Tech moguls Musk, Zuckerberg spar online over 'fight' plans

1 hour ago

Musk said the fight would be streamed on X while Zuckerberg said the potential throwdown needed "a more reliable platform." Whether fists will ever actually fly remains unclear.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Uq56
Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg
The two billionaires have been trading barbs on their rival websites for a few weeks nowImage: Manu Fernandez, Stephan Savoia/AP Photo/picture alliance

Tech giant Elon Musk said on Sunday that his proposed fight with Meta head Mark Zuckerberg would be live-streamed on his social media platform X, previously known as Twitter.

Amid the professional competition between them, the duo have been egging each other into a mixed martial art cage fight since June.

Quite how serious both sides are about the proposal isn't clear as most communications regarding it have been jocular.

No date has been set for the fight but Musk had suggested the Las Vegas Octagon, an events center where mixed martial arts (MMA) championships are often held.

The build up to 'Zuck v Musk'

Musk and Zuckerberg continued mimicking boxers taunting their opponents in the build-up to a fight over the weekend. 

Musk said that the Twitter website he bought and is now trying to rebrand as X would livestream the fight and that "All proceeds will go to charity for veterans." 

Zuckerberg's riposte, meanwhile, was posted on his rival site Threads, and questioned whether X would have a large enough reach. 

"Shouldn't we use a more reliable platform that can actually raise money for charity?," he asked. 

Zuckerberg, also appeared to question whether Musk, who has a habit of issuing social media comments with his tongue in his cheek, was serious about the fight. 

He suggested an August 26 date, and said "I'm ready today... but [Musk] hasn't confirmed." 

The 39-year-old is a mixed martial arts enthusiast who has taken part in several ju-jitsu competitions, and Zuckerberg said on Sunday: "I love this sport and will continue competing with people who train no matter what happens here." 

A history of sparring

The maelstrom began when Musk in June provoked Zuckerberg by asking him if he was "up for a cage fight."

Zuckerberg in return asked Musk to "send location," which was when Musk first suggested Vegas.

Over the years, the giants have clashed on several issues ranging from politics to artificial intelligence.

Meta Launches Twitter Rival 'Threads'

In early July, the duo became direct competitors after Meta launched a Twitter-like platform called Threadswhich rapidly drew 120 million users, according to Quiver Quantitative.

ns/msh (AFP, Reuters, AP)

 

A smartphone displays Elon Musk's Twitter account with the Twitter logo in the background, taken on May 13, 2022

EU: Twitter leaves voluntary pact on fighting disinformation

EU: Twitter leaves voluntary pact on fighting disinformation

The social media giant, owned by Elon Musk, has been warned that "obligations remain" over the removal of fake news. Twitter and other large platforms will face heavier regulation when new EU rules take effect in August.
May 27, 2023
General Abdourahmane Tchiani (C) attends the demonstration of coup supporters and greets them at a stadium in the capital city of Niger, Niamey on August 6, 2023.

Niger junta closes airspace as ECOWAS deadline expires

Conflicts44 minutes ago
