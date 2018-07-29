 Team Katusha′s future in doubt | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 10.07.2019

Sports

Team Katusha's future in doubt

With the Tour de France in full swing, Team Katusha have informed their riders that they can look for new employers. With the team battling for survival, the staff's futures remain uncertain.

Tour de France 2019 | 02. Etappe | Team Katusha - Alpecin, Nils Politt (picture-alliance/Augenklick/Roth)

Nils Politt produces a flash of his pearly whites with a snarl, the trademark of the Cologne native when he's pushing himself to the limit. In the final of the fifth stage of the Tour de France from Saint-Dié-des-Voges to Colmar, his red helmet keeps flashing past fellow riders. Without the support of his teammates, Politt goes in search of the lead in raging pack. The 25-year-old is a passable sprinter, but on this occasion against the world's elite, he stood no chance.

Behind the winner Peter Sagan, who successfully defend his Green Jersey, Politt crossed the finish line in eighth place. A respectable result that could be seen as a sign of life from a team on the ropes after their riders received unpleasant news as reported by French sports newspaper L'Equipe. Team Katusha's 24 riders have been informed internally by management that they can seek new employ – a hammer blow in the midst of the highlight of their season.

Read more: Emanuel Buchman 'not a born captain'

Two sponsors have already jumped ship

According to L'Equipe the meeting took place on Tuesday evening. Talking to DW, Katusha press officer Falk Nier denied the claims. "I can't confirm that. A meeting already took place last Friday, in which our management told the riders and our entire personnel that this is a very serious situation for the team," said Nier. "Our sponsors Alpecin and Canyon have opted not to extend their contracts. In this meeting the riders were told that they were free to test other options. I would assume that all the riders have since told their agents."

Are Team Katusha done and dusted the way L'Equipe suggested? Not according to Nier: "The contracts will continue to run for now, but that could mean the end." Team owner Igor Makarov is expected to outline the team's future in the coming days. When that information would be made public, Nier couldn't say on Wednesday evening.

Frankreich Radrennen Paris–Roubaix 2019 | Philippe Gilbert of Deceuninck & Nils Politt (picture-alliance/dpa/Belga/S. Stockman)

A rare ray of light in a miserable season as Nils Politt (l.) finishes second to Philippe Gilbert in Paris-Roubaix

Vladimir Putin involved in Team Katusha's inception

Team Katusha-Alpecin are riding under a Swiss license, but have Russia roots after being founded in 2009 to promote Russian cycling. Back then they were funded by Gazprom, Itera (now: Areti), Rostechnologii (now: Rostec) as well as Rosnef, for whom President Vladimir Putin is said to have personally liaised.

The race team belongs to Russia billionaire Makarov, whose money comes from the oil and gas industry. Following several doping scandals and even serious allegations of fixing a race, the team initially lost its license in 2013, but reclaimed it after undergoing a revamp. With sponsors Alpecin (shampoo brand) and Canyon (bicycle manufacturer), there was also a German presence and influence on the team. They are now looking to break away.

The rumours have been floating around for a while: Katusha-Alpecin could merge with the Canyon-equipped Corendon-Circus-Team, who currently have rising star Mathie van der Poel under contract. Or they could combine forces with the Israel Cycling Academy, a second-rate team looking to make the step up on the world tour. Nier refused to comment on any of the rumors.

16 contracts set to expire

The question now is what will be left of Katusha-Alpecin? Top sprinter Marcel Kittel terminated his contract back in May due to a dip in form, but more so his public dispute with the team. The remaining captains Ilnur Zakarin and Nils Politt have long been linked with moves to other teams, while other riders will now be actively on the search for a new destination. Only eight riders have contracts until the end of 2020, the remaining 16's deals expire at the end of the season.

Several teams are already in the advanced stages of planning their squads for the next season, even if any moves can't be announced until the beginning of august. The Katusha-Alpecin riders could face a nervous wait. Not Politt though, who commented on the latest development: "I'll go with a trademark turn of phrase from Cologne. Everything has been alright up until now."

  • Radsport Tour de France Tag 2 Zuschauer-Kulisse (picture-alliance/Belga/D. Waem)

    Who will win the Tour de France?

    Who will win?

    Even without Chris Froome, this race will be exciting. The Tour de France promises suspense, even if Team Sky (now called Ineos after a sponsor change) remain the strongest. Our look at the rest of the field shows who will be a threat to the British team.

  • Radsport | Enric Mas | Tour De Suisse (imago images/Sirotti)

    Who will win the Tour de France?

    10 - Enric Mas (Deceuninck-Quickstep)

    Sunken cheeks, deep-set eyes, skinny limbs and and shaven hair - Enric Mas looks scary to many onlookers. The 24-year-old Spaniard is perfectly healthy and extremely well trained. Mas is strong in the mountains, and was a surprising second in the 2018 Vuelta. This year though, he has been unremarkable. Prediction: It won't be enough for a spot at the front of the pack.

  • Tour de France 2018 | Nairo Quintana (Reuters/S. Mahe)

    Who will win the Tour de France?

    9 - Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

    Has Nairo Quintana's time already come and gone? From 2013 to 2016 he was consistently in the top four at the Tour, Giro and Vuelta. He was a powerhouse on the mountains, but recently the quiet Colombian has struggled. He has shied away from media appointments, notably around the tough ascents. This will likely be his last chance as captain on the Tour. Prediction: He won't take his chance.

  • Radsport | Romain Bardet | Criterium du Dauphine (AFP/Getty Images/A.-C. Poujoulat)

    Who will win the Tour de France?

    8 - Romain Bardet (Ag2r La Mondiale)

    The hopes of many lie heavy on the on the thin shoulders of Romain Bardet. The gangly climber was meant to end the long drought of the French at the Tour. In recent years, it looked like he was closing in on this goal but at the moment, Bardet, who has a degree in management, is chasing both opponents and his good form. Prediction: He'll lose too much time in the time trial.

  • Radsport | Adam Yates | Criterium du Dauphine (imago images/Sirotti)

    Who will win the Tour de France?

    7 - Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)

    "We have taken different paths, but are still close and talk to each other every day," Adam Yates said of his relationship to his twin brother Simon. Both are talented contenders in the same classification. In France, Simon, who was captain at the Giro, will likely ride for Adam. He's good on the mountains and solid in time trials. Prediction: Has a chance, but won't win.

  • Motorrad - Criterium Du Dauphine | Emanuel Buchmann (Imago Images/Panoramic International/V. Kalut)

    Who will win the Tour de France?

    6 - Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe)

    A talented rider has now become a potential podium finisher – Emanuel Buchmann impressed in the preparation races for the Tour. The quiet German has become one of the best on the mountain, and has improved in the time trial. The 26-year-old is still lacking the punch and the confidence to seal the big win. Predicton: He'll keep getting better.

  • Radsport | Vincenzo Nibali | Giro d'Italia (AFP/Getty Images/L. Benies)

    Who will win the Tour de France?

    5 - Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida)

    The double of the Giro and the Tour last year proved to be too ambitious. The experienced "shark from Messina" will remember the trials of the race in Italy, one he lost due to a tactical mistake. But his consistency and passion will see the 34-year-old pick up points again. Prediction: The shark is a few teeth short of a strong bite.

  • Radsport | Thibaut Pinot | Criterium du Dauphine (AFP/Getty Images/A.-C. Poujoulat)

    Who will win the Tour de France?

    4 - Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ)

    He is over his fear of the descent and has improved on his time trial – is Thibaut Pinot finally ready for a good finish? Nearly. The Frenchman continues to improve and is focused on the Tour. His team is good, but the others are better. Prediction: Pinot will attack, but won't be able to hold off all his opponents.

  • Frankreich Tour de France - Geraint Thomas (picture-alliance/empics/P. Goding)

    Who will win the Tour de France?

    3 - Geraint Thomas (Ineos)

    The defending champion had a moment of shock during the Tour de Suisse. After a bad crash, his dream of a second Tour victory appeared lost. But the 33-year-old Welshman can and will be at the Tour. His preparation wasn't perfect - this year won't be as comfortable as last year. Prediction: He'll still be on the podium.

  • Radsport Jakob Fuglsang (Imago/Sirotti)

    Who will win the Tour de France?

    2 - Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)

    For years, the Dane found himself in the service of other top riders: Jakob Fuglsang rode for the Schleck brothers and was also in the shadows of the Astana team. Now he is captain and it's about time too. He has been the most consistent of all the Tour candidates, and has improved up the mountain as well. Prediction: He will get very close to the yellow jersey.

  • Radsport - Furkapass Tour de Suisse | Egan Bernal (Imago Images/Geisser)

    Who will win the Tour de France?

    1 - Egan Bernal (Ineos)

    Viva Colombia! The cycling-crazy nation is excited about the next star, one who will enrapture his home country. Egan Bernal has shown exceptional performances of late and as a member of Ineos, he is on one of the strongest teams. At the Tour de Suisse, he was unbeatable. Now he could put his stamp on the Tour. Prediction: He will have Colombia celebrating.

    Author: Joscha Weber


