Teaching and taking grassroots activism across Nigeria

Nigeria produces millions of tons of trash each year. But less than half is even collected and only around 13% is recycled. It is an environmental disaster for many communities. It is also one reason why Oluwaseyi Moejoh and a friend founded a non-profit group that brings together young volunteers to spread the word about environmental concerns.

Founded in 2018, U-recycle Initiative Africa is committed to spreading the ideas of a circular economy, sustainability and climate action across sub-Saharan Africa.

Oluwaseyi Moejoh leading a seminar with young women about the environmental dangers of plastic waste

Through school workshops, an environmental club and cleanups, the group is especially trying to encourage youth to take action on a number of environmental issues. Plastic pollution like bottles, recycling and upcycling are the highest priority. So far, they have worked on projects in 11 countries.

The group's activities have not gone unnoticed. In 2020, they were given the Recycling Heroes Award from the Global Recycling Foundation. The same year, Oluwaseyi was named a National Geographic Young Explorer.

Now U-recycle Initiative Africa is working with the National Geographic Society to try and scale up their work to reach a wider audience.

A film by Roqan Ojomo and Wiebke Feuersenger